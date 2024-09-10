The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the ever-turning wheel of life, it’s easy to get lost in the pursuit of goals and achievements. Marks, accolades, and status become our compass, guiding us in a maze of aspirations. Yet in this race, we often forget the essence of who we really are. We lose touch with the very spark that makes us human. We call places “paradise on earth,” but how many of us have paused to think—what does paradise truly mean? Is it the idyllic vision of peace and joy, or is it, in reality, the stark opposite of what we imagine?

Perhaps paradise isn’t the land of music, laughter, and melody. Perhaps it’s a place where silence reigns because the very act of living is fraught with peril. A place where fear has washed the smiles from people’s faces, where children fall asleep to the sound of gunfire rather than sweet lullabies. In such a world, we’re forced to ask ourselves: what kind of paradise do we really seek? What have we come to accept as normal?

As a society, we have perfected the art of limiting the humanity in ourselves and others. A boy is told he cannot cry, that expressing himself through makeup or embracing his love for pink is a weakness. He is forbidden to dance or sing, for these are labeled “wrong.” A girl is told she cannot go out late, wear her hair short, or don a dress of her choice. She’s instructed to let the boy take control of her life, because, after all, she might get the small privilege of having a say in something trivial. These restrictions, these shackles, are placed on the young minds who are meant to lead the future. Is it any wonder that such minds grow up burdened, lost in expectations they never asked for?

Then there are those whose identities don’t fit the mold society has created. If you dare to call yourself queer, the threat of disappearing respect looms large. You must conform, fit within the rigid rules laid down for you. If you deviate even slightly, you are cast aside. Being different, being yourself, is deemed unforgivable.

Yet, it’s not just these societal rules that stifle our humanity. It’s also our indifference, our casual cruelty. You sit in your luxurious car, turn to the innocent face tapping on your window—eyes filled with hope, arms extended in desperation. Instead of acknowledging their humanity, you turn away. You look past the small act of kindness you could have extended, and drive on, as the little note in your wallet holds more worth than the person outside.

We often use love as a tool to fulfill our own desires. We chase aspirations, climb social ladders, and when the time comes to repay the kindness and care we once received, we turn our backs. With cold hearts, we abandon the ones who were there for us when we needed them most.

Many of us strive to be at the top of our game. We want the largest house, the most money, the greatest fame. We long for power and control, much like the dystopian figure of 1984’s Big Brother, manipulating everyone around us. Yet, when we finally reach the pinnacle of success, when we look out our windows at the world we’ve built, we may find that it is not what we hoped. We may see the bloodstains of competition, a world washed in red, a landscape of strife.

In the endless race to be the best, we leave behind destruction in our wake. Our ambition drowns the world in misery, displacing people, tearing apart families, and creating a landscape of loneliness and despair. Depression grows, relationships fade, and the warmth of human connection becomes a distant memory. This is the apocalypse we face—not one that takes lives, but one that erodes souls, turning us into emotionless robots who go through the motions of life without truly living.

But all is not lost. In the stillness of reflection, we can rediscover the spark of humanity that lies within us. When I stop to look at the world around me, I see moments of gratitude, acts of love, and smiles born from simple kindness. These moments remind me of the happiness that can come from being human. They show me the potential we have to reignite the light in our hearts—a light that can penetrate even the darkest of souls.

We must nurture this spark. We must fight to keep it alive in a world that often seeks to snuff it out. Only when we truly understand the power of kindness, empathy, and connection will we discover who we really are—not doctors, lawyers, or teachers, but simply, joyfully, human.

In this understanding lies the key to paradise—not a distant place, but the paradise within ourselves, where humanity thrives.