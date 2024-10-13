The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ashoka chapter.

Reporters, camera flashes, and notepads shoved their way through the crowd. The entrance to the courtroom was swarming with people, one particular reporter screaming to a film crew over the incessant noise.

“Tonight, you’re going to be witnessing perhaps the most intense showdown of all the cases we’ve ever telecasted on here- and it’s one that has several students tuning into the station. The long anticipated FOMO vs. JOMO debate is finally taking place! Both sides have staunch supporters, and we certainly can’t wait to hear the verdict.”

Inside the courtroom, the awaited discourse was finally taking place, the courtroom filled to the brim and reporters trying to shove their way to the closest window.

“All rise for the Hon’ble Judge, The Typical Student!”

The Typical Student raised a hand, sniffing while downing a cup of instant Nescafe. A foggy stench of fruit followed his entrance.

“Let’s begin! You both may give your opening statements.”

“Your Honour,” A condescending scoff echoed across the courtroom. FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out, as is his official title) paced across the floor, his deep red coattails catching at the corner of the defendant’s table.

“All of us know that the university student thinks only of one thing- and that is enjoyment. Academic ambition, career prospects and strategic networking aside- all they are ever told is that this is the time to have fun! There will never again be a time that they will be as unconfined and free to do what they like. They will never again be living so intimately with their friends, and so easily be able to access the, ahem, resources they need to entirely entertain themselves. What, then, must be done but to take advantage of this time and this opportunity? Does this conversation need to be had? Youth is not permanent- activities such as going out late, partying until 5 am, sleeping a consecutive fifteen hours after staying up for two nights straight- they are fleeting, transient.They must enjoy them while they can, and they must enjoy them together. Friends drift apart, move away, and work cities and countries from each other. This is the perfect time to spend time with them, to constantly be around them before they are all pulled to different directions with the major, masters degree, or the job that will draw them away. And so, I conclude that it is only fair that my team should be allowed a larger share of time.” He slammed his documents onto the table triumphantly, and adjusted his impeccable suit as he took a seat.

“Miss JOMO, if you’d like to go next…”

JOMO (Officially titled The Joy Of Missing Out) stood up. Her long cotton dress brushed the floor as she gently placed her cup of green tea down and made her way to the front of the courtroom.

“Friends, Students, and Your Honour, I would like to paint you a picture. It is the week before midterms. You have a presentation, two examinations and three essays due by Sunday. It is Thursday night, and you have not touched any of the said submissions. You’re tired, and while you do not want to work on them, you want to go out even less. You know the entirety of the next day will be affected by your going out tonight- and you barely have the energy to get everything done by the weekend. Would you, in an ideal world, go? No! You would unwind, drink your favourite beverage, and perhaps feel good enough to start some of your neglected pile of work.You’d wake up feeling refreshed the next day, and capriciously finish your work in time so that you don’t have to sleep at an ungodly hour on Sunday night and consequently sleep through your 10:10 class on Monday. So I implore you, Your Honour, not to pay heed to opposing counsel’s harsh words. FOMO would have you believe otherwise, because for him, the pretence of enjoyment takes precedence over the act itself.”

Whispers pervaded the room at this, FOMO throwing a nasty look towards her.

“If you’d both like to call your witnesses to the stand…” Judge gestured towards FOMO. “You may begin.”

FOMO got to his feet excitedly. “I’d like to call Mr. Validation to the stand.”

A young man dressed in a shiny yellow jumper walked over to the stand, his eyes nervously flitting towards everyone watching him. He adjusted his glasses as FOMO began.

“So, Validation, if you could please describe your relationship to me and your role…”

“I work closely with FOMO. The youth, in particular, needs me. My role is to ensure that our clients, the students, feel valued and included, and his, to ensure that they show up. I’m essential to these operations, and without me- social interactions simply fall flat.”

“Could you explain to me why you think students should go to all of these events instead of staying in?”

“Each social experience is an opportunity for validation. The likes, tags, pictures- they’ve become more than simply fun ways to capture memories- they’re proof of belonging. Being part of these events, and these pictures is an essential reminder that one is part of the group, a vital piece of a student’s life.”

JOMO cleared her throat indignantly from her seat. “So what you’re suggesting is that without your constant reassurance, confidence and sustainable friendships cannot be found?”

Mr. Validation shifted uncomfortably. “No! All I mean to say is that in the fast-paced, dynamic life of a university student, social affirmation can become invaluable. All we do is help make connections, form bonds and memories that last a lifetime!”

The Judge nodded in agreement, looking conflicted. “Thank you, Mr. Validation.”

Mr. Validation shuffled back to his seat, passing business cards to everyone around him as he did.

“Alright, JOMO, let’s hear your witness now..”

“Your Honour, I’d like to call Mr. Hangover to the stand!”

A man seemingly in his mid-twenties drudged up to the stand, his tie crooked and his hair askew. As he looked up at the Judge, there were visible deep bags under his eyes.

“Don’t do it.” He groaned. “Choosing FOMO too aggressively can only lead to this. I am the aftermath of those intensely isolated feelings. Missed classes, fatigue, this nagging headache that has persisted for decades…I’m simply one of the many victims of this sham that FOMO and Validation have set up.”

“That’s a bit of a stretch.” FOMO rolled his eyes. “Don’t you think socialising is part of the experience?”

Hangover looked slightly affronted. “Absolutely, but it can overwhelm you. The pressure to attend every party, to skip your personal self-care time because of the constant fear of missing out can take a toll- and decisions made purely due to this fear almost always lead to regret.”

“So you advocate missing out on events to prioritise your own well-being?” JOMO questioned.

“Of course I do! Embracing JOMO means that I can say no, that I can freely prioritise my mental and physical health and my wor. I can sometimes discover the peace and the joy of quiet nights where I can simply spend time with myself- which is also an important part of the experience! Taking care of your own well-being and enjoying your own company are such significant lessons of growing up- and the troublesome fear of feeling left out only takes these away.”

JOMO smiled smugly. “That’s all, Your Honour.”

The Judge sighed, sifting through some documents. “Alright, I’ve made my decision.”

Everyone in the room seemed to sit up straighter. JOMO knocked over her cup of green tea.

“After carefully considering the testimonies…The court finds neither parties convincing enough to allow them the entirety of The Typical Student’s time. The thrill and connections that stand to be gained from FOMO can, of course, enhance social experiences and help make memories-but the benefits of JOMO, the mental clarity, the personal growth and the academic focus, are all also huge parts of the university life. I will thus rule in favour of balance– FOMO will operate, but only so long as it strictly adheres to guidelines which ensure that academic and self-care needs are not neglected. JOMO will be allowed to thrive, but not to replace important events, meaningful interactions or simply intriguing parties. Well-being exists in thoughtful moderation, as desperately as the two of you might want to believe otherwise. Court is now adjourned!”

FOMO and JOMO both looked thoroughly nonplussed, even as the entirety of the viewers cleared out of the courtroom in excited chatter. They looked over at each other.

“I guess we’re going to have to work together.” JOMO said, grudgingly extending a hand towards him.

“I suppose we are.” FOMO smirked, taking her offered hand. They exchanged small smiles and began walking out of the room together.

“Your green tea still sucks.”