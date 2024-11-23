The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Edited by: Aashi Galriya

We all have a specific process when it comes to navigating our way around bookstores. Some of us hop to our favorite genres while others pick their books on the basis of the covers.

Personally, I randomly pick up books. I wander aimlessly to get a feel of the genres, authors and all the new releases they have. This strolling around builds excitement and helps me identify what sections pique my interest. I then pick up whatever book catches my eye and look at the cover art, the title and the name of the author. Cover art helps capture a potential reader’s attention, it sets the tone and helps convey the essence of the book. Further, a book with an attention grabbing title is more likely to be more interesting in my experience, further the book’s title is a gateway to the books content and it often helps me decide whether to put the book back on the shelf. I then check if the author is someone whose work I am familiar with. This helps me make basic judgments about the writing style of the book – whether it’ll be too factual, have too many twists or whether it’s a writing style I quite adore. I then move on to evaluating the blurb. The blurb discusses the plot, themes and more often than not a writer’s writing style will resonate with these brief snapshots in terms of the mood and pacing.

Further the ambience of a bookstore can shape a reader’s browsing experience. The vibes set a tone for how customers feel when they explore. Things such as lighting, layout and shelving styles, music and decor all affect how readers feel. For example the warm, dim lighting that speciality bookstores have are on purpose. It creates a cozy, inviting feeling that makes the bookstore feel like a safe and intimate space perfect for slow and thoughtful browsing. Contastingly, chain bookstores have bright, even lighting which gives the space a more modern and clean feel which helps the urbanite feel more at home. In a similar way, the layout affects how readers move and utilize the space. Stores with open and airy designs make it easy to roam freely, while smaller crammed shelves make the experience more fun making it a treasure hunt of sorts. Similarly, music and background music also play a huge part in influencing how customers pick their reads. Some bookstores play soft instrumental rhythms – this allows readers to just focus on the books making it extremely personal. Meanwhile, bookstores with cafes have a livelier feel, filled with the sounds of soft chatter, clinking glasses which creates a sense of comfort and ease. Further, bookstores with a mix of new and used books which include rare and out-of-print books give readers a challenge. The idea of stumbling upon an unexpected hidden gem thrills people making the entire experience exhilarating. Further, browsing amongst fellow book lovers creates a shared energy. This energy also comes from the staff sometimes. I love going to this bookstore owned by my grandfather’s friend back home, the owner is a very amicable old man who has helped me pick some of my favorite reads and at times helped me buy books that my mother didn’t approve of. Getting another person’s input on a book is an amazing experience.

But what kind of a browser are you? I categorize browsers mainly into 5 categories- namely the cover selectors, the title and author recognisers, the blurb testers, the page samplers and the review based choosers.

The cover selectors as the names suggests are drawn to books with eye-catching covers. Color schemes, designs and the vibe of the covers draw them in. They usually pick books whose tones seem to match their current moods. Whereas, the title and author recognisers look for familiar names that they’ve seen on bestseller lists, social media recommendations and on must-read lists. They are usually very confident in what they pick, and they are usually habitual readers who stick to certain styles of writing. The blurb testers are those who immediately turn the book around. The summary helps them pick whether they want to read the book or not. The samplers usually look at the first few pages to get a feel for writing style, pacing and the character descriptions. If the opening grabs them they are more likely to buy the book. Interestingly, one of my friends has a peculiar method where they read the last line of the book – and if they like it they pick it up. The last ones are the review-based choosers, they like ‘high-quality reads and pick books that have glowing reviews from critics too.

All in all, a bookstore is so much more than a place to buy books, whether you browse by genre or cover each visit offers a chance to find not just a book but an experience that resonates with you on a deeper level.