The 7 Types of People You’ll Always Find in a Group Project, as Told by Modern Family

1. Claire Dunphy: The Control Freak

Claire is the one who’s already drafted the entire project outline, assigned tasks, and scheduled meetings (that she enters with her mic unmuted from the start) before anyone else has even opened the group chat. “Alright, team, I’ve shared the Google Doc and color-coded our responsibilities. Let’s stick to the timeline, and we’ll be done well before the deadline!”

Claire lives for structure. Her idea of fun? Triple-checking every citation and ensuring every font is consistent. She may possibly break into your house to ensure you are working. While you recognize the fact that her attention to detail keeps the group from completely derailing, you do want to tell her that it’s a group project- not a rescue operation. You admire her dedication, but also… Please breathe, Claire.

2. Gloria Pritchett: The Overly Enthusiastic Idea Machine

Gloria brings energy. “This project is going to be fabulous!” she exclaims, rolling in with bold ideas and an infectious passion.

But here’s the catch—her ideas are often grandiose and slightly impractical. “What if we present our data with fireworks?!” is something she will suggest with her eyes gleaming. While Gloria’s energy keeps morale high and the group motivated, someone has to gently remind her that this is a five-minute presentation, not a carnival. She’s great for getting the group pumped, but sometimes the deadline is in two days and the group does not have the resources of Amazon Web Services to execute her ideas. You love her for her spirit, but no firecrackers here, Gloria.

3. Phil Dunphy: The Overconfident but Underprepared Member

Phil strides into the group chat like he owns the place and with all the confidence of someone who has no idea what they’re doing but insists they’ve got it under control. “Don’t worry, I’ll handle the conclusion! It’s going to be amazing, you’ll see!”

He exudes confidence, but when the deadline rolls around, his section reads more like an emotional appeal than a conclusion. Phil’s passion is undeniable, but execution? Well… let’s just say you’ll end up rewriting his part at 2 a.m. At least he’s convinced he did a great job, right?

4. Haley Dunphy: The Perpetual Slacker

If you can spot Haley at all during the group meetings, consider yourself lucky. She’s the one who’s mysteriously absent for 90% of the project and shows up right before the deadline with a casual, “Hey guys, what’s the project about again?”

Every group has a Haley- the ghost of the group project world. If you’re lucky, she’ll contribute a Wikipedia summary. If not, she’ll copy-paste something that vaguely resembles work and vanish into the digital ether. She’ll disappear for weeks and reappear just in time to claim credit during the final presentation—camera off and mic muted, of course.

5. Alex Dunphy: The Perfectionist

Alex is the polar opposite of Haley. She’s that group member who has every citation format memorized and will spend hours making sure the font on slide 12 matches the one on slide 3.

“Guys, I just noticed the line spacing is inconsistent in the references list,” she says, panic in her voice. “We can’t submit it like this!”

It’s a group project, not an academic journal submission, Alex!

You admire Alex’s attention to detail—until it means you’re spending an extra hour debating whether Times New Roman or Arial looks more “professional.” She’s both a blessing and a curse—you’ll have the most polished project known to humankind, but you might also lose your sanity over font size debates.

6. JAY PRITCHETT: THE WISE YET DETACHED MENTOR

Jay sits back in his chair, clearly wondering why he’s even here. “You know, back in my day, we just did the work. None of this online group chat nonsense.”

Jay’s the veteran. He’s the sensible member who has done it all before but doesn’t really care to do it again. He’s full of good advice, if you can get him to speak up. But most of the time, he’s just there for the grade and a quick exit.

7. Cameron Tucker: The Drama King

Cameron bursts into the group chat, ready to add a flair that no one asked for. “You know what would really elevate this presentation? A dramatic closing slide… or maybe a live demo!”

Cam brings excitement, for sure, but sometimes it’s a bit much. He’s the guy who insists on adding unnecessary theatrics to the most mundane parts of the project. Whether it’s over-the-top transitions or a suggestion for costumes, Cam is all about the drama. And while his passion is appreciated, you have to remind him—this is a PowerPoint, not a Broadway production.

Finale: The Chaotic Masterpiece

Despite the clashing personalities, endless debates, and Haley’s mysterious absence, the project miraculously comes together—barely. Claire’s relentless organization, Alex’s perfectionism, and Jay’s no-nonsense approach keep the group on track. Phil’s wild ideas are toned down just enough to be manageable, Gloria’s confidence (while misplaced) keeps spirits high, and Cam’s drama? Well, it somehow works.

In the end, the project is turned in, and the group breathes a collective sigh of relief. Sure, it wasn’t perfect, and yes, there were moments of sheer panic (mostly because of Claire’s countdown reminders), but they made it through. You only had to remind Claire a thousand times that it is about raising a decent grade, not children. Because, like Modern Family, no matter how chaotic things get, you always end up with something… semi-functional. And isn’t that what group projects are all about?