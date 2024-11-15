The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ashoka chapter.

Beyonce, my queen, my star. Thank you for allowing me to exist in the same timeline as you. If I were Adele, I, too, would snap my Grammy in half right there on stage and bestow it upon the goddess herself. If I were Chloe Bailey, I, too, would etch a permanent reminder of my love for you in the form of a tattoo.

Brittany Spears, Katy Perry, Meghan Thee Stallion, Blake Lively, Rihanna, Drake, Shawn Mendes, and Lizzo are just a few among the constellation of stars who know that Beyoncé isn’t merely a pop sensation; she’s the center of Hollywood’s galaxy, the one every other star revolves around. They thank her every chance they get, almost like they exist for her or maybe they are trying to prevent themselves from meeting the same fate as Aaliyah, Left Eye and even the King of Pop- Michael Jackson himself.

Think about Aaliyah, the rising R&B star who passed tragically in 2001 when her private jet crashed. Rumor has it, that she was poised to be the next big thing—the very thing that Beyoncé was on the edge of becoming. Coincidence? I’ll let you decide, but I will say this: Aaliyah was never recorded publicly thanking Beyoncé.

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, passed away in a car crash in April 2002. And Michael Jackson left us in 2009 under murky circumstances. They say bad things come in threes, but the coincidences here seem… Beyoncé’s gravitational pull even has a pattern to it—let’s talk numbers. Jay-Z dropped 4:44, his soul-baring album, and “4” appears all over his and Beyoncé’s lives. Jay-Z was born on December 4th, Beyoncé on September 4th, and their wedding anniversary? April 4th. But here’s the real eyebrow-raiser: these three stars have passed on the 25th of the month. Aaliyah in August, Left Eye in April, and Michael Jackson in June. You can’t think of this as a coincidence no matter how much you try to justify it. The math is mathing…

I love Kanye, but I’ve always felt he’s a little, shall we say, loco. Maybe he’s the only one brave enough—or crazy enough—to test the boundaries of Beyoncé’s influence. Maybe he is the only one in the music industry free from the shackles of Beyonce and she is spinning the media narrative to make him look untrustworthy – too far fetched? I don’t think we can leave anything up to chance in this situation. Remember that 2006 VMAs moment when he interrupted Taylor Swift to shout out Beyoncé? Maybe Kanye wasn’t being rude. Maybe he was saving Taylor, trying to get her a pass from Beyoncé’s universal hold. See, the crazy ones are always right.

As a humble observer, I urge J. Cole and all other rising stars to send a little “Thank you, Beyoncé” into the universe before it’s too late. Look at Sia. She defied the norm, challenged the throne, and, after her rise, suddenly disappeared from the public eye, only to return with cryptic tweets that some say could be decoded as “Beyoncé Kidnapped Me.”

Maybe Beyoncé isn’t just “throwing up the rock” on stage—maybe there’s something deeper. After all, Beyoncé’s influence seems to stretch way beyond pop music, all the way across continents. Perhaps my superstar- Diljit Dosanjh launched The Dilluminati tour to publicly acknowledge the Queen’s influence while securing his place in the industry—an international nod to Beyoncé herself.

Even AI is aware of the power her majesty holds- don’t believe me? Read this conversation I had with my friend Chatgpt (which is totally normal).

For me, I’m staying on Beyoncé’s good side, sending out my gratitude with this little ode. May my humble acknowledgment suffice.

Dear Beyonce,

Thank you for the food I eat, the water I drink, and the air I breathe. Thank you for the house I live in and the clothes on my body, Thank you for my parents, grandparents, and two devils of siblings. Thank you for letting me experience friendship, love, happiness, and comfort. Thank you for the room I sleep in and the roommate I get to share it with. Thank you for UK rap and House music.Thank you for strawberry gelato and pesto pasta. Thank you for choco-chip cookies and hummus and carrots. Thank you Queen Beyonce – I owe my life to you.