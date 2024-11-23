The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I walk into my class at 10:10 a.m in the morning and the first thing my friend says upon noticing me is, “Oh my God, is that a tattoo?!?!” and I respond by saying, “Yes! The first of many!”

I do not recall anyone telling me that getting a tattoo would be such a thrilling experience for someone who has never even been to a tattoo parlor before. I remember when I was young and maintained a journal, in one of my diary entries with bubbling excitement I had written down a list of all the things that I had wanted to accomplish in my life under the heading– TOP 50 THINGS TO DO BEFORE I TURN 50. And one of my many wishes included getting a tattoo! Little did my twelve-year old self know that I would grow up to be a rebel who would eventually end up getting a tattoo (without informing her parents beforehand!) and actually enjoy the sheer thrill and excitement of the process.

The memory is still fresh in my mind. It was the 6th of November, 2024 when I got my first tattoo. For days, I had been in a state of constant dilemma – where to get it, what should the placement be like, how dark should it be and other such questions were going through my mind at that time. The day that I got my first tattoo, I was not anxious or perturbed by the idea of getting inked but what I do recall is that I kept on looking at my reflection in the mirror to observe the bare flesh at the shoulder blade area, right at the center and touching my skin. It was one of those rare moments when I sat down to observe my skin, my flesh, my body. I know this might sound like an exaggeration, but you do feel a shift in perspective when you get a tattoo for the first time, in the sense that you know that your body still belongs to you but it is a much more liberating and wholesome experience now that you have something meaningful imprinted on it. I spent my entire day in class totally unbothered and almost unaware to the point that I almost forgot that I was about to get my first tattoo and then the moment came at last. My friend, a talented tattoo artist, set down their equipment on my desk and the process started. I have to admit, I was nervous at first, clutching on to my small teddy bear (for moral support) and waiting for that sharp sting to kick in, but to my amazement I hardly felt any pain (talk about pain tolerance, huh). As I sat on my bed and my friend gently worked their magic, it almost felt therapeutic, but at the same time it was also a raw and vulnerable experience.

So now I have a minimalist star tattooed on my chest right where I believe my soul resides. I have wanted a star tattoo for the longest time for three main reasons. One because Starman by David Bowie is one the most iconic songs of all time and it still resonates with me till this day, two because I love Mazzy Star and their lullaby-like songs and three because Nancy Spungen, a famous rock chic once said, “I’ve already lived a whole lifetime. I’m going out. In a blaze of glory.” and for me a blaze of glory is the closest to a radiant star and it is a reminder for me to stay true to who I am, irrespective of what people think of me or who they want me to be. Now it is your time to go and get that first tattoo to show the world and be proud of it yourself.

Since I come from a conservative background, I was also unsure how my family members would react to the tattoo that was so meaningful to me. I kept thinking about that inevitable moment of dejection when my parents would see my tattoo for the first time and be disappointed the way my grandma would mock me for getting something corny inked on my body and all the taunts that I would patiently have to listen to from those who knew me in my family. Surprisingly, a lot of these preconceived notions were completely shattered when I finally got the tattoo. While it took some time to persuade my dad to accept it, he eventually came to terms with the fact that it is time for me to explore and look for unique ways to assert my individuality. To me, getting a tattoo was not just an act of rebellion, it was a way for me to express my creativity, sense of freedom and uniqueness in a way that is artsy and meaningful.

The way I see it is, a tattoo is way more than just a speck of ink etched on your body. It bears meaning and usually has a very specific backstory to it. It could also just be a spontaneous decision, born out of the urge to try something new. Irrespective of the cause of a tattoo, there is always a story to be told. Whether it is a tattoo that someone got in memory of their pet dog who is no more, or a tattoo that someone got on a Thursday night, passed out and totally out of their mind, there is always an enthralling tale that is to be told with every piece of art that you get on your body because it stays with you forever and so does the memory.