Just like the charlatans who claim to not be like other girls, there is a breed of self-proclaimed intellectuals who claim to not be like the other readers. These readers are special because they only read “real” books like classic literature, literary fiction, non-fiction, epic fantasy, and other serious books. This is unlike the Tiktok-inspired readers who read — gasp — Colleen Hoover, among other romcoms, new-age fantasy, young adult fiction and other ‘inferior’ books.

Aside from the obvious elitism inherent in those who judge other people for reading popular literature, there is an underlying layer of misogyny present too. It stems from the societal tendency to belittle anything feminine, the need to police young women and their tastes and the dismissal of female interests in popular culture.

It’s the same energy that was once directed at Twilight fans, now rebranded and aimed at readers of Colleen Hoover, Sarah J. Maas, and others. And I can completely understand where these people are coming from — these books are problematic, they lack diversity, they romanticize toxicity and more. The issue is that the criticism aimed at these books often lacks nuance, is not in good faith and ends up targeting the reader rather than the work itself. While we are able to separate fiction from reality when it comes to violent video games, we do not lend the same grace to these books. It’s almost as if the default assumption is that women are incapable of distinguishing between fantasy and reality—a subtle form of infantilization.

Another flaw of this shallow criticism is that it ignores what the proliferation of Booktok has done for young people: it has made reading cool again. Especially in an age of shortening attention spans when people are glued to their phones, people choosing to read is good. Unlike passive media consumption, reading is an active process that exercises patience and imagination. The rise of reading as a cultural trend encourages more people to pick up books, regardless of genre, and that deserves to be celebrated.

I am not denying that there are issues in the books that get popular. There is a serious lack of diversity in the publishing industry and social media algorithms have commodified books to the point that only certain types of books blow up. But on the flip side, niches are also thriving. Readers searching for specific stories—whether in romance, fantasy, or more serious literature—can easily find what they’re looking for, thanks to curated lists and recommendations online.

We also have to acknowledge that people evolve. I’ve seen this first-hand among many of my friends, many of whom never read regularly until the COVID lockdown. Many of them started with Colleen Hoover, Sarah J. Maas, and other books derided by literary gatekeepers. While some kept reading those, many have since branched out to other genres. As a lifelong reader who was often teased for being a bookworm, it was really nice to see my peers start reading, ask for recommendations based on their tastes, and actually follow through. It felt like a literary renaissance unfolding right in front of me.

As someone who reads for both pleasure and knowledge, my reading choices often reflect what I need at that particular moment. During the semester, when stress is high, I turn to escapist fantasy or lighthearted trashy romance. On vacations, I reach for literary fiction, non-fiction, autobiographies and more serious books. Sometimes I might be reading both simultaneously, alternating between them depending on my mood. While all books cannot be classed into this binary, my point is simple: he point is: no one’s reading habits are static, nor should they be judged. Reading is good. Policing people’s reading choices is not.

Am I not like other readers? Sure, but not in the way you might think.

I am not like the readers who claim to be reading real books because I do not need external validation. I am not like the readers who only read romance because I crave variety. I am not like the readers who only read fiction because non-fiction is also fascinating. And I’m definitely not like the readers who treat reading like a competition because life is too short, and if I spend time criticizing other people’s reading choices, I’ll run out of time to read all the books I like.

Sometimes I read Colleen Hoover, and sometimes I don’t. What hits, hits. And if that bothers anyone? I’ll be here, waiting for the angry threats—with a good book in hand.