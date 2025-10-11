How to Glow Up for 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ashoka chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Edited By : Vrinda Rastogi

As 2023 draws to an end, it’s time to manifest the best version of yourself and what better way than a complete makeover! Whether you’re dealing with a breakup, a borderline identity crisis or just bad skin, I’ve got you covered. Here are 7 ways you can glow up emotionally and physically for the new year :

Mindful Consumption – Instead of rigidly adhering to fixed meal times, listen to your body’s hunger cues and indulge when you genuinely crave sustenance. Recognizing the unique intricacies of individual bodies, including varied portion sizes and optimal eating times, underscores the importance of a personalized approach. It is wiser to eat with intention rather than merely for the sake of it. Moreover, delving into the nutritional content of your food empowers you to discern how your dietary choices may influence both your skin and gut health. By fostering mindfulness in your eating, you gain a deeper understanding of the intricate relationship between nourishment and bodily vitality. Skin Care Routine – Aligning with the principles of mindful consumption, understanding your skin type is pivotal in curating a skincare regimen tailored to your unique needs. Despite the widespread promotion of conventional skincare products, their efficacy is limited if they fail to address your specific skin type. Invest time in thorough research or seeking guidance from a dermatologist to craft a personalized skincare routine. It need not be overly elaborate, but it should be a bespoke plan that resonates with you, and most importantly, commit to it consistently. . It’s easy to sleep in with makeup after a night out or to just miss steps because you had no time but it’s so important to stick to a skin routine in order for it to be effective. Get in Shape – Getting in shape is more than just looks –, it’s a boost to your self concept and your physical abilities that directly impact your body and mind. Regular workouts aren’t just about toning muscles, they release feel-good hormones, making you feel happier, less stressed and mentally refreshed. Exercise isn’t just a physical routine, it’s a mental reset button, bringing clarity and resilience while at the same time helping you feel physically more agile and active. So take the time to add a workout routine in your day, even if it’sits just for 10 minutes because it’s not just about the visible changes, it’s about the confidence and self-esteem that come with each workout. Trauma Dump – Trying to become a new you while carrying the weight of your unhealed traumas is near impossible. So, I think it’sits absolutely necessary to first address these traumas, dig deep into where it might stem from, look at how it hampers your growth in the present and find effective strategies to implement the healing process. What better way to do that than trauma dumping through journaling?. Take the time out and work on your emotional triggers that unknowinglyunkowngly hamper your growth quite extensively. Whether guided by prompts or freestyle, this deliberate introspection becomes a vital venting source, fostering a resilient mental state. Ultimately, this process catalyzes positive changes, influencing your work, relationships, and overall quality of life. Stop Being EmbarrassedEmbarrased – It’sIts tough to be the best version of yourself when you don’tdont love yourself enough to be authentic to youryou quirks. Thise new year I want you to force yourself out of your bubble and do things you wished you could do. Trust me, seventy percent of life is just showing up and you will be shocked at how drastically that one little initiative from your side boosts your self confidence and opens multiple new doors for you. Whether it’s applying tofor a society you always wanted to be a part of, starting a YouTube channel, going for that one crazy night out or just finally talking to the person you’veyouve been staring at in class, there’stheres no better time than now. People will talk either ways and they’ll forget about it a second later, so it’sits better to live life doing things that make you happy instead of missing out because it’s tooits to “embarrassingembarrasing.” Follow your Goals – The new year is all about starting the journey to your dream life. Where do you see yourself in 10 or 15 years? Andand Wherewhere do you want to see yourself then? Are you putting in the work and intentionally delegating the time to achieving where you want to bewant be? If not, it’sits time to start now! Set big long term goals and break them down into smaller yearly, monthly and weekly goals. Create vision boards, reach out to people to help you and start getting on the path to your Utopian era because trust me as cliche as it sounds, if you can dream it, you can achieve it. This will not only boost your confidence and your self efficacy but will also create a more positive and optimistic outlook towards life. LSD – I know I’ve mentioned this in another article before but it is just so important to channel the Lucky Girl Syndrome in your life. The concept is based around knowing and believing that you are the luckiest girl in the world and everything does and will work out in favour in the end. You must believe that everyone around you loves and adores and notices how quickquickly the way you talk and present yourself is, and this willyourself is will change your life for the better. Be grateful for youryou abundance and manifest and believe in your most ideal future.

Now that I’veIve given you this list, it’sits time to start acting on it. Implement thesethis strategies piece by piece, mindfully and intentionally and notice how your outlook towards life and yourself changes for only the better. Best of Luck!