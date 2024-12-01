From Jorts to Jhumkas: Reconciling With My Femininity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Act one

Scene 1

INT. NAIK HOUSEHOLD, SANIYA’S ROOM

[YOUNGER SANIYA adorns a mismatched combination of the ugliest jorts and an olive green t-shirt that hugs her body awkwardly. She is preoccupied with reading The Story of Art by Ernst Gombrich to live up to her 11th-grade reading level as a 7th grader. She couldn’t care less about geometrical regularity in Egyptian works or Greek art in the Hellenistic period, but perhaps the text could wear her out into believing she did.]

[Enter OLDER SANIYA, maroon polish on claw-like nails, jhumkas the size of chandeliers dangling from her ears, and boasting a flashy red top. You could probably spot her from a mile away during winter smog in Sonipat, Haryana.]

YOUNGER SANIYA

That’s a hideous top.

[OLDER SANIYA walks to the wooden desk where her younger self is sitting. She sweeps aside the pile of books at the bed’s edge and sits there instead.]

OLDER SANIYA

I knew you’d say that. But I’m going to forgive you. After all, I know what it’s like to have been you.

YOUNGER SANIYA

[Leaves a fold at the corner of the page she was reading and shuts the book]

I refuse to believe I’ve transformed into someone who willingly wears miniskirts and glitter on her face. The thought of makeup on my skin makes my eyes water, lips chap, and nose itch. I don’t understand your will to keep this up regularly – [exasperatedly] do you not like the natural look? All the boys in class make fun of the girls with lipgloss and mascara. Also, why is your hair curly?

[OLDER SANIYA walks up to her cabinet and pulls out three shiny purple-colored bottles. Their labels read Curl Cream, Curly Hair Gel, and Leave-in Conditioner.]

OLDER SANIYA

Your hair is curly. The concept of “frizzy hair” as an 11-year-old does not exist. I have an extensive, mandatory hair-care routine for wash days. You’ll figure this out someday – it’s taken seven years for your attitude toward traditional femininity to make a complete 180. Your present self adores dressing up, taking pictures, and shopping for hours.

YOUNGER SANIYA

I don’t understand – these are activities I promised myself I’d never pay attention to. I’ve always thought obsessing over how I look was vain and self-centered. Isn’t there so much more to life than fashion and makeup?

OLDER SANIYA

[Gets up from her corner of the bed and moves closer to YOUNGER SANIYA]

Of course, there is. Paying heed to how you look doesn’t exclude you from caring about topics beyond the surface of outward appearances. Finding your style is more about creative expression, feeling confident, and self-care than it is about vanity and the need to seek validation. Freshly washed hair and a carefully curated outfit make me feel comfortable and in touch with my authentic identity – I never feel better than when I know I’ve put effort into my appearance.

YOUNGER SANIYA

Ever since I can remember, I’ve always wanted to appear intelligent to anyone I met. The information I’ve grown up consuming and the conversations I’ve eavesdropped upon constantly promote the pretty-but-dumb girl stereotype – and this would mean an automatic loathing of anything feminine and beautiful. From Karen’s character in Mean Girls to my math teacher’s unnecessary scolding of a girl reapplying her lip balm in class, there’s never been any space for intellect and beauty to coexist. Apparently, [with sarcasm] retying your hair in school is an outrageous fashion statement that distracts you from paying attention in class.

OLDER SANIYA

It’s been a long, convoluted journey reconciling with my femininity. But for now, I want to let you know that it’s alright to like the color pink. It’s okay to enjoy watching rom-coms, to listen to Taylor Swift songs, and to fan-girl over One Direction. To have long hair, dot your Is with hearts and curl your eyelashes. And it is definitely alright to want to look pretty. What’s most important – is that this side of your femininity can coexist harmoniously with your love for learning. It doesn’t have to be either-or, one over the other; stereotypical femininity and intellect don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

YOUNGER SANIYA

I don’t know how it feels yet to explore my girly side, but I’m willing to take your word for it. I’m glad my 18-year-old self feels comfortable enough in her skin to express her true self and style – even if it means an obsession with loud, tacky animal print.

OLDER SANIYA

I think it’s essential to realize that it is natural and, at times, necessary to go through phases of confusion and chaos before arriving at an identity that feels like home. And even then, our selves are constantly evolving and growing. What matters is that we reflect on our beliefs and judgments and claim every stroke of paint that forms our self-portrait, even if it’s half-done or messy. [Walks up to YOUNGER SANIYA and holds her in a warm hug] It’s up to us to embrace our pink, sparkly, bubble-gum-scented cores without shame.