The campus, with its red brick buildings and glass accents initially feels like a maze of unfamiliar faces, prompting the cliché but far too real question: could this ever feel like home?

This 25- acre space eventually transcends. Late-night library cafe sessions transform into memorable THC hangouts, The Sports MPH (read: Freshers Flu Zone) brings with it countless memories and the sunken field’s distinct aroma becomes oddly comforting.

For some, college continues to remain a realm of constant adjustment, characterized by change and occasional homesickness. I won’t deny feeling the same way at times. Nevertheless, it serves as a crucible for personal growth, as I watch my seniors and peers mature, learn, and adapt.

Things gradually improve. With the mess food becoming (mostly) edible, late nights serving as constant reminders of my 700th promise to develop a healthier sleep schedule and Thursday nights becoming integral aspects of our lives.

Whether college ultimately becomes a second home or just a fleeting chapter is uncertain. Beyond the diplomas, it leaves an indelible mark on the narrative of our lives. As I prepare to leave after four years, I might not retain the same sense of self, ideologies, or even remotely similar hair colors, but I’m certain I’ll leave with the notion of having found a home.

“Of course I understood that veiled joke.”

“That subtle nudge was definitely something more than an ordinary shove.”

“I know she isn’t rolling her eyes because they feel tired.”

I get social cues. I see them. I just can’t interpret them.

Being a neurodivergent student in university? Oh, it’s an absolute riot. In a world where everything appears straightforward as a labyrinth, I see things in black and white. Occasionally, there’s flashes of gray.

Social- cues? They’re reminders of all- access passes to scary theme parks. My friends skip past merrily, while I make my way through a maze, one turn at a time. Besides, who needs a fast pass when you’ve got patience, right?… RIGHT?

“I didn’t realize that was harsh, I thought she wanted the truth.”

“I swear I feel bad about what I did, I just don’t know what it is for yet.”

What even are social cues? Can I really see them? How could I possibly interpret them?

While everyone’s speed- reads, I take a leisurely stroll through the park I fondly call ‘Academics’. They’re on Chapter 10, I’m the connoisseur still savoring the introduction.

But hey, I kinda get it now. Maybe. Okay well, I’m still not too sure. Sometimes, college feels like a sitcom where I am the comedic relief. In this comedy of errors however, I have found my very own superpowers (an emotionally intelligent friend). At least now I know, a whole lot of TV productions could have been funnier if I starred in them.