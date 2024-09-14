All Things Ashoka (#2: Finals Edition)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ashoka chapter.

Ah, finals season at Ashoka- the library’s your second home, caffeine’s your partner in crime, and “productive anxiety” is practically a varsity sport.

As the term “academic victim” gets tossed around more frequently than free pizza at a student event, finding a power outlet in a packed library becomes a scavenger hunt victory.

Vending machines manage to convince you that sugar rushes are amateur hour and caffeine deserves its own food pyramid category.

There’s this unspoken Hunger Games vibe- the drive to outshine yourself mixed with covert glances at peers. Who’s clocking more hours in the library? Who’s surviving on the least amount of sleep? It’s Survivor: University Edition, where an empty classroom feels like stumbling upon hidden treasure.

Amidst the chaos, tears and adrenaline-induced euphoria, a peculiar beauty emerges. Shared glances at ungodly hours, silently scream of solidarity. You’ve mastered the art of speed- walking while scanning pages. After all, during finals, the real MVP isn’t the top scorer- it’s the one securing that prime spot in libcaf.

A familiar sense of liberation washes over you. Winter break is here, and with it, the joy of returning home. The season brings with it an additional layer of anticipation: the yearly high school catch-up.

Old friends sport new highs, unexpected career changes have surfaced, and whispered rumours about a certain someone’s secret college fling has everyone buzzing.

Beyond the laughter and reminiscing, however, a deeper connection weaves its way through our conversations. As we sit around a crackling fireplace, with mugs of hot cocoa, we are forced to confront the uncomfortable truth.

The comfortable silences are now replaced by nervous giggles and cautious glances. Inside jokes feel awkward, and the shared history that once united us now seems to be a fever dream.

As the innocence of youth gives way to the complexities of adult life, a new conversation emerges. We share our anxieties about the future, renewed hopes and dreams, and the fear of losing touch with the people who have known us for the longest.

This might not be the nostalgic reunion we envisioned, but instead the catalyst for a deeper understanding of ourselves, and the people we hold dear. As we navigate the triumphs and tribulations of life, we learn that true friendship extends beyond shared memories, even as our paths diverge.