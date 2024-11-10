Agony Aunt Ft The Sinking Ships (Situationships) 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ashoka chapter.

Edited by: Sreenanda nair

Hello and Welcome! This is your ultimate guide to almost-relationships, missed signals, and the mysterious art of texting without commitment. You know, those “what are we?” sagas that feel like epic novels minus the happy ending. We’re diving into real-life situationship stories: bizarre, kinda sweet, and maybe just plain weird. So grab your popcorn (or maybe tissues?) and let’s see if these stories sound a little like your love life.

1. The “We’re Just Like Twins!” Dilemma

“Dear Agony Aunt,

I thought I’d finally found my soulmate: we met at a concert, raved about the same music, shared a hate for pineapple on pizza, and even laughed at the same terrible movie puns. But now, two months in, he’s quoting my Instagram captions *back to me* and talking like he’s my mirror image. I’m starting to wonder if I’m dating my clone, and it’s giving me serious “ick.”

Am I just being paranoid, or am I dating a human echo chamber?

Aunt Says:

Ah, yes, the thrill of the instant “twin flame” that turns into… your own reflection. Nothing wrong with having things in common, but it sounds like he’s more “cut and paste” than “soulmate.” Take a break from the twin talk: try discussing something new or way out of both your comfort zones. Maybe your “clone” will reveal his true colors. Or, brace yourself for a journey into *dating yourself*… literally.

2. The “I Swear We’re Just Study Buddies”

“Dear Aunt,

It started with innocent study sessions, right? But soon enough, he’s saving me a seat every lecture, buying me my exact coffee order, and leaving sticky notes in my textbooks that say things like “Stay amazing” (insert heart emoji).

It’s cute, but he’s acting like we’re low-key married, and I’m just trying to get through finals. Do I say something, or keep pretending his post-it love notes are normal study behavior?”

Aunt Says:

This sounds like a case of *academic romance gone rogue*. Post-it notes with heart emojis? Coffee orders memorized? That’s more than caffeine—it’s feelings brewing. Ask him directly if he’s interested or just invested in being the world’s most intense study buddy. If he’s still ambiguous, ask yourself this: is he your soulmate, or just the human version of an overly eager sticky note?

3. The Mysterious Ghoster Who Appears at Midterms

“Dear Aunt,

So, he vanished after our *one* glorious hookup last semester. Poof—no messages, nada. But suddenly, he reappears, like a magic trick, the week of our midterm. Now he’s texting things like, “Missed our talks” (we never really “talked”) and wants to “study together for old times’ sake.”

Is he actually missing me, or is he just missing out on good study notes?”

Aunt Says:

Ah, the ol’ ghost comeback—classic situationship trick. He’s haunting you for notes, not nostalgia. If he can’t put in effort outside of test season, his reappearance is more about grades than romance. Offer him your “help” by sending him the syllabus and a “good luck!” emoji. If he truly missed you, he’d be reaching out *between* exams, not just to pass them.

4. The “Nickname Overload, But No Real Dates” Situation

“Dear Aunt,

We haven’t gone out once, but he’s given me more pet names than I can count: honeybun, pumpkin, dreamboat—pick a pastry, and I’m probably on that list. We’ve texted about everything under the sun, but every time I suggest actually hanging out, he dodges like a pro.

Am I dating a voice memo or just his creative vocabulary?*”

Aunt Says:

This sounds like a certified case of “Talks the Talk, Never Walks the Walk.” If he’s more invested in calling you “sweetie pie” than making plans, it’s less romance and more a language exercise. Shoot him a simple message: “Let’s grab coffee, honeybun!” If he waffles (pun intended), it’s time to ghost your nickname machine and find someone who doesn’t hide behind words.

5. The “Someday, Somewhere” Guy

“Dear Aunt,

We’re the ultimate ‘future planners’—we talk about all these amazing dates ‘one day’ (camping, road trips, stargazing, you name it). It’s been months, and all we’ve done is study in the library and send playlists. He says he wants to hang out, but it’s never ‘right now.’

Am I waiting for a ‘someday’ that’s never going to show up?”

Aunt Says:

Girl, you’ve met Mr. “Someday.” He’s all about romantic “plans,” but when it comes to action, he’s a no-show. This one’s a classic mirage—a beautiful oasis of possibilities that never turns into anything real. Next time he brings up a fantasy date, just say: “Let’s do it this weekend.” If he’s really interested, he’ll show up. If not, it’s time to start planning with someone who lives in the now.

BONUS

6. The “Not-Quite-Date” Dilemma

“Dear Aunt,

We’re “just friends,” but we do *all* the date things—weekly dinner dates, movie marathons, late-night chats that turn into 3 a.m. talks. But the second anyone says “date,” he freaks out and says, “Whoa, we’re just friends!” Yet, next Friday, there he is, with popcorn.

So are we dating or not?”

Aunt Says:

Welcome to the land of “Denial Date Nights.” If he’s dodging the “D” word but still showing up every week for couple-like activities, he’s either confused or in denial. Next time, casually drop, “Is this our usual Friday date?” and watch his reaction. If he panics, it’s your cue to cut the cord or make it official. Because, trust me, life’s too short to “kind of” date someone who’s “kind of” there.

Conclusion:

If these stories made you laugh, cringe, or feel slightly called out, remember, you’re not alone. Whether you’re wrapped up in sticky note romance, ghosted for grades, or trapped in a never-ending list of pet names, there’s always a way out.

Remember, situationships are like relationship training wheels: they’re great to start with, but eventually, you’ve got to decide if you’re ready to ride solo. And hey, if your “Someday” guy or nickname lover isn’t bringing the real thing, it’s time to move on. Because here’s the real secret, readers: the best love story is one that doesn’t keep you guessing.