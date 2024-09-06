A Bookworm’s Guide to Avoiding The BookTok Trap

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ashoka chapter.

Edited by: Stuti Sharma

Have you ever been deceived by a book recommended to you? The book that was recommended to you had a cute, animated cover of a young couple laying on the beach and an equally cute title reminiscent of a romantic comedy. Little did you know that the book would end up being more smut and less cutesy. If you have ever been subjected to such an unexpected situation then you are a victim of the ‘BookTok’.

So what is BookTok? It is a widespread social media phenomenon that gained popularity on TikTok and then steadily sneaked onto other platforms mainly comprising Instagram and Youtube. It works just like any other social media platform but is primarily meant for books. People from all over the world can collectively read, share and discuss the books that they find enjoyable and entertaining. BookTok is a common source that teenagers often go to when they are uncertain or confused about the kind of book they wish to read from a wide range of genres. While the platform can provide some assistance to a confused fellow bookworm it also comes with its own set of troublesome worries. Here are a few ways in which you can avoid falling prey to the dark (and cringey) side of BookTok (thank me later!)

Do not believe every video you see– BookTok is a diverse platform with multiple authors and people suggesting a varying number of books. However, with the onset and rising popularity of BookTok the algorithm only emphasizes on the predominance of a few popular books namely those written by Colleen Hoover, Ana Huang and more. Owing to the recurring occurrence of these books on the BookTok algorithm people usually end up reading these books but suffice to say that most of these recommendations are not the best. The plots are mostly basic and romanticize violent or abusive relationship tropes. Majorly these books do not represent diversity in terms of race, ethnicity, identity and cultural appropriation. The characters usually lack depth and complexity in terms of plot and overall character arc and development. So think twice before including every popular book you come across on your reading list.

Look up book reviews and see what other readers have to say about it– There are a lot of well-read people on BookTok who share reliable book recommendations and review other popular books. Before starting a book always make sure to get some research done. Look up the reviews and ratings on platforms like Goodreads or just consult friends and family in general. Reading is subjective and preference changes from person to person so what is appealing to one person will not necessarily be appealing to others. Discussing amongst friends can not only facilitate meaningful and healthy conversations around books but also compel people to critically think and analyze the things that they read and further delve deeper into the intricacies of reading and writing.

Don’t judge a book by its cover (bet you haven’t heard that one before)– The books recommended on BookTok can often be deceiving in terms of their cover. The cover art is crafted in such a way that it can lure the reader into buying the book before even reading the blurb or knowing the gist of the story. The book cover acts as bait and soon one falls for the charming art before realizing that it is another one of those same old trashy romance novels. The covers are purposely designed to trick the reader into believing that what they are investing in is a thought-provoking story which later turns out to be false. Long story short, the adorable popular book covers often compensate for the horrendous and basic plot only adding to the visually pleasing aspect of the book and nothing more. So the next time you’re captivated by a book cover, put in that extra effort to read the blurb and then decide if the story is up to your liking or not.

Are you reading just for the hype?– We live in times when people have transitioned from living their lives by being in the moment to being chronically online all the time and with so much media to consume the rise of alter egos and internet personalities have come about faster than ever. It is important to take into consideration that reading for pleasure is different from reading for hype. Buying books just for their aesthetic value might be feasible when it comes to interior designing (sarcasm) but in reality reading just to look cooler or to fit into a certain narrative does not do justice to the authors who spend years putting in all their effort and dedication into making a piece of art. The commercialization of reading is slowly taking over our lives and it’s crucial to bring back the true essence of spreading the joy of reading once and for all.

BookTok isn’t all bad– With all that has been said, there is also plenty good to BookTok, especially when it comes to those who wish to get a taste of literature. As first-timers, BookTok can be a truly useful platform to look for fascinating recommendations suggested by reliable people. However, one must be smart enough to use certain tactics in order to figure out the kind of novels that would suit their liking and figure out the genre that they prefer the most and by doing so one can enjoy the full utility of BookTok!

P.S– This article will not be complete without me suggesting you some books that I feel should belong up there on your bookshelves :))