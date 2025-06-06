Yes, My Nighttime Skincare Routine Requires 3 Facial Cleansers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My love for oil cleansers started, like many skincare obsessions, during a late-night TikTok scroll. I kept seeing people rave about their glowing skin after using Korean oil cleansers, and I knew I had to try one for myself. I picked up a popular option that had gone viral (just to be safe, of course), and I was instantly hooked. It was the perfect way to melt off my makeup after a long day. And honestly, who doesn’t love a good makeup melter?

However, during a visit to OSEA’s Skin Care Studio, my amazing facialist noticed that while the oil cleanser I was using left my skin feeling clean and removed my makeup, it also left behind a slight residue and wasn’t doing much to support my acne-prone skin. During my facial, she used three of the brand’s other cleansers—and the combo worked like a charm.

That experience sparked my journey to finding a trio of facial cleansers that actually worked for my skin. I’ve used OSEA’s body and skin care for over a year, but I had never tried their face washes before that appointment. I was hesitant, mostly because I’m super picky and a little scared of trying anything that might break me out (IYKYK). But after sampling those three and slowly adding them to my routine, I knew I’d found the right fit. Here’s the trio I swear by now, with expert commentary!

1. Ocean Wave Cleanser

The Ocean Wave Cleanser ($38) is the newest product of the 29-year-old-brands, and their first oil based cleanser. During my last facial appointment, my esthetician used this to remove any sunscreen or makeup on my skin before the treatment, and I instantly knew I found the one! Of course, I took it home and tested a few more times to make sure it was a match for my skin, and it definitely delivered. “I definitely recommend incorporating an oil cleanser [like the Ocean Cleansing Oil] into your nightly routine,” OSEA esthetician Sammy Rae says. “It softens and hydrates while helping to loosen up buildup and draw out sebaceous filaments—it’s a game-changer for clearer skin.” It’s the first step in my cleansing routine for taking off makeup, and probably my favorite part!

2. Ocean Cleansing Milk

Formulated with undaria seaweed, witch hazel and safflower seed oil, the Ocean Cleansing Milk ($54) is a gentle cleanser, perfect for my sensitive skin. It’s my go-to product on days when I don’t need a super deep, exfoliating cleanse, but still want to melt away dirt and impurities. It’s fragrance free (a major draw in my book), made with pH-balance in mind, and is perfectly positioned as the next step after an oil cleanse. “For this treatment, the next step was the Ocean Cleansing Milk, a super gentle cleanser perfect for removing any extra makeup and SPF without stripping the skin,” Sammy adds.

3. Ocean Cleansing Mudd

I’ve always been weary of exfoliating cleansers—likely due to my preteen, Neutrogena acne stress control days (remember that green formula?) But when my facialist used the Ocean Cleansing Mudd ($48) on my skin, my mind was changed forever. The product smells heavenly—almost exactly like a Girl Scout thin mint cookie. Its results are even better, wiping away surface impurities and offering a deep, pore clarifying skin. I use it every few days, but it can also be paired with the Ocean Cleansing Milk for a gentler start to exfoliating the skin. “After the initial cleanse, we followed with the Cleansing Mudd to deeply clarify. It really helps unclog pores, remove excess oil, and leave the skin feeling refreshed and balanced,” Sammy says.

Oh, and a product I’ve been gatekeeping? OSEA’s new Dream Night Serum ($88)! According to the brand, it acts like retinol in that it firms the skin and reduces signs of aging, but it’s way gentler. I use it every night! After a few weeks, its left my skin so soft and smooth.