WHAT’S IN MY WORK-BAG AS A RECENT POST-GRAD

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

As a recent post-grad navigating remote work, I’ve learned to value the importance of a well-stocked work bag. Whether I’m on the road, in a library, or nestled in a cozy coffee shop, my work bag is more than just an accessory — it’s my lifeline and workspace on the go. For those who split their time between home and office, the right work bag becomes essential, supporting you through commutes, meetings, and everything in between.

Packing a work bag requires more thought than your typical going-out bag, given the array of items you need for a productive office day. Whether it’s lunch, meetings, or hours at a desk, each aspect of your workday comes with different requirements. My go-to work bags include Ivy and Cove’s Sierra Zip Tote ($225), known for its minimalist design and maximum functionality, meticulously crafted to cater to all my daily needs. This spacious bag effortlessly transitions from everyday use to a stylish travel companion. Additionally, Tillys GOT BAG Easy Pack Buckle Backpack ($70) is a favorite for its water-repellent, lightweight design, featuring a hidden compartment and integrated bottle strap that fits my laptop, snacks and everything else in between.

In addition to the right bag, having the right contents is key. From tech essentials to beauty must-haves, the items you pack can make or break your day. Whether it’s staying hydrated with my Owala Water Bottle or ensuring a quick makeup touch-up with Saie’s Mascara 101, each item in my bag serves a purpose. Here’s a curated list of items that have become my go-tos, ensuring I’m prepared for any challenge my day may bring.

TECH, notebooks, and more

Among my tech must-haves? Besides the obvious, like my phone, laptop, earbuds, and various chargers are the Baggu Puffy Laptop Sleeve ($32), which ensures my laptop stays protected and secure throughout my travels. A plus? It’s so aesthetially pleasing, I know I’l keep it forever. Next, with a Mighty Grip Mount ($25) from Velvet Caviar, I can confidently handle my phone during hectic days without the worry of accidental slips when creating content. It’s such a useful tool when you’re creating by yourself! Did I mention I’m in marketing?

Additionally, my trusty tech organizer from Amazon ($10) keeps all my chargers and earbuds neatly stored and easily accessible, enhancing my workflow and adapting seamlessly to the diverse demands of my remote work lifestyle. Lastly, it wouldn’t be tech and gear without my favorite Sharpie Gel pens ($10) and a journal ($8) for notes at work. These essentials help me stay organized and productive throughout the day.

SNACKS & DRINKS

When building a daily essential kit, staying hydrated and fueled is key to keeping productive and energized throughout the day. My new Owala Water Bottle ($33) keeps me refreshed with its reliable insulation and easy-to-carry design, ensuring I stay hydrated whether I’m at my desk or on the move (and I’m usually on the move). For keeping my meals organized and fresh, the Eco Lunch Boxes Stainless Steel set ($81) is indispensable, offering durable storage that keeps my food fresh until lunch time. And of course, no day is complete without a selection of my favorite snacks — seasonal fruits, hummus and naan, a high protein salad, and of course a savory treat like the yummy Popadelics crunchy mushroom chips — always on hand to satisfy cravings and provide a quick pick-me-up whenever needed. Oh, and don’t forget a pack of gum or some mints to keep on hand!

PERSONAL CARE AND BEAUTY

I always carry a few beauty essentials to keep me feeling fresh and confident throughout the day. Saie’s Mascara 101 ($16) and Airset Setting Powder ($30) are my go-tos for makeup touch-ups throughout the day, while Merit Beauty’s Great Skin Instant Glow Serum ($38) and Signature Lip ($26) keep my skin radiant and my lips perfectly colored. It’s also handy to keep a fresh scent on hand, and I’ve totally hopped on the bandwagon of Sol De Janeiro’s Cheriosa 40 Perfume Mist ($38) for a quick refresh. OSEA’s Ocean Eyes Age-Defying Serum ($58) is a must for bright, rested eyes, especially on work days when I need an extra boost. To keep my hands moisturized and clean, I rely on Eucerin Hand Lotion ($7) and Touchland Hand Sanitizer ($10). Finally, the Vegan Lush Brush ($17) and Cosmocap Daily Hair Serum ($27) by Remilia Hair are perfect for taming my many flyaways while also adding shine, ensuring my hair looks polished and smooth no matter where I am. Plus, the capsule comes in a cute bottle that you can take on the go!

EXTRA CLOTHING

For effortless transitions from work to my yoga or pilates classes, I always pack the essentials that keep me feeling ready to move. Whether it’s the CSB Activluxe Tennis Dress ($82) for its breathable comfort or an adorable Salutation Stash High Rise Shorts ($69) and Train Free Bra ($49) set from Athleta, I’ve got my workout gear covered. And for those unpredictable hair days or outdoor work sessions, the 47 BRAND Los Angeles Dodgers Hat ($34) from Tillys is my go-to style savior.