The Ultimate Spring Fashion Picks For Your College Wardrobe 

As spring arrives and winter fades away, it’s time to freshen up our wardrobes. But figuring out what to wear can be tricky when the weather’s all over the place. We’re not quite into T-shirts and shorts territory, but we don’t want to be lugging around heavy coats all day either. Finding the right balance between comfy and cool is key as temperatures bounce around, especially here in Boone.

Say goodbye to hauling around extra layers! Now, we’re all about practical outfits that can handle any weather. Whether you’re rushing to catch a spring vacay flight, hustling to make it to class on time, or simply meeting up with friends on campus for a coffee date, spring fashion has you covered. Our outfits are as versatile as our schedules, effortlessly transitioning from one activity to the next with ease. With a mix of lightweight layers, comfortable essentials, and on-trend pieces, we’re ready to take on whatever the day throws our way, all while staying stylish and comfortable.

STRIPES

Move over, polka dots! From vibrant jewel tones to classic color combinations, stripes are making a major comeback this spring and summer. This timeless print is available in a variety of shades and sizes, offering endless styling possibilities. While stripes can be worn from head to toe, I have a particular love for striped sweaters and button ups this season. Dynamite Clothing’s Crew Neck Crochet Top ($44.95) has captured my heart and will undoubtedly be my go-to uniform for spring. Pair the sweater with the matching bottoms to complete the striped look!

MAXI DRESS

Of course you need a maxi dress for spring! Offering both comfort and sophistication, this versatile piece effortlessly embodies relaxed elegance. Perfect for everything from beach days to evening soirees, the maxi dress exudes effortless style. My go-to this Spring? The Elena Tube Maxi Dress by Dynamite Clothing ($59.95) styled with the chunky Oval Buckle Soft Strap Belt ($29.95). According to this season’s runways, shades of blue will be the fashionistas favorite, so I would go for the maxi in Midnight Blue!

MAXI SKIRT

Of course, you’ll need a maxi skirt for spring as well. Designed for effortless versatility, a maxi skirt pairs seamlessly with sleek bodysuits, cropped tops, or cozy slouchy sweaters. Current Air’s Soft Crinkle Maxi Skirt ($90) is the perfect option! Crafted with stretchy smocking at the waist, it ensures the perfect comfortable fit for all-day wear. With delicate pleat detailing and a textured crinkle fabric, this maxi skirt adds a touch of sophistication to any ensemble.

MATCHING ACTIVEWEAR SET

No matter the (unpredictable) Spring weather, a matching sweat set will always get the job of feeling comfortable and stylish done. There are so many cute options out there, and my Spring favorite includes Garage Clothing’s Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt ($49.95) paired with either the Fold Over Active Short ($34.95) or the Elevated Wide Leg Sweatpant ($59.95), depending on the time of day. Or, if I’m heading to an on campus yoga class, I’m definitely sporting the Flare Legging ($49.95) and Zip Front Active Jacket ($44.95) for its staple color and flattering fit.

CROCHET

Although usually a summer staple, crochet and crochet-like pieces will be popping up in the most stylish wardrobes of Spring. Introducing the Pointelle Halter Top ($39.95) from Dynamite Clothing – your ultimate style statement! Crafted with intricate crochet detailing and featuring a chic cropped hem with lettuce edges, this top is perfect for those “when in doubt, crop top it out” moments.

FLORALS

What is a Spring wardrobe without florals? Designed with delicate floral prints, the Kiara Babydoll Mini Dress ($49.95) by Garage Clothing is a must-have for embracing the romantic charm of the countryside. Perfect for a frolic in the fields! Featuring adjustable straps and a self-tie strap at the neckline, it offers a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

TUBE TOP + BREEZY PANTS

Introducing the ultimate comfort combo for your spring wardrobe: the Relaxed Fit Drawstring Pants from Dynamite ($69.95) and the Tasia Tube Top ($19.95) from Garage! These pieces are perfect for creating a laid-back yet stylish look that’s ideal for warmer weather. The Relaxed Fit Drawstring Pants offer a loose, airy feel with their relaxed silhouette and adjustable drawstring waist. Pair them with the Tasia Tube Top, featuring a flattering strapless design and a comfortable stretchy fit.