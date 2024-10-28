THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO FALL BAG TRENDS ON A BUDGET

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Well, fall is finally here, which means one thing: time for a new bag! As the cooler temperatures and the leaves begin to change, now is literally the best time to renew your wardrobe with stylish accessory additions. From rich colors and luxurious textures to unique shapes and functional designs, this guide will show exactly how to pick the perfect piece that will give your look a facelift without breaking the bank.

1. STUDDED BAGS

Anything and everything studded is the ultimate way to add both luxury and edge to your outfit. A studded bag, in particular, makes the ideal accessory, effortlessly combining chic style with a hint of toughness for a bold, standout look. Whether paired with casual jeans or an elegant evening gown, a studded bag adds just the right amount of flair to complete your look. Its bold details transform even the simplest outfits, giving them an elevated, fashion-forward vibe. With a studded bag on your arm, you’re sure to exude confidence and effortlessly turn heads, day or night.

Nail the look for less with these affordable yet luxe studded bag picks. First up: Amazon’s AmeriLeather Studded Tutu Bag, which channels Isabel Marant’s boho-chic aesthetic at a fraction of the cost. It’s rich brown leather and bold stud detailing make it perfect for elevating any outfit. Another great choice is the Studded Satchel from Anthropologie. The perfectly placed studs against its sleek, structured design create an understatedly edgy look that’s perfect for everyday wear.

This Zara studded bag has a trendy, modern design with leather material. The bag is covered with silver studs, creating a bold and edgy look to its structured shape. It is the perfect size for carrying all of your everyday items. This bag is an ideal accessory for casual or semi-formal outfits.

This Mango Studded Leather Bag has a striking design with a touch of luxury and sophistication. Its neutral color allows for versatile styling, complimenting all outfits. The stud detailing provides an edgy feel, making it the perfect accessory for the fall season.

This Anthropologie studded bag is chic and sophisticated, with a fabric base covered in metallic studs. The studs vary in size, creating a modern and eye-catching design, while adding dimension and a touch of edge to a sleek silhouette. This bag is perfect for an evening out or making a casual statement. A single strap makes it easy to wear over your shoulder, while the zipper keeps your essentials secure.

2. SUEDE BAGS

The suede bag is an ultimate fashion accessory, timeless in its addition of a luxurious and textured element to an outfit. The soft and velvety finish adds depth to the richness, infusing casual and polished looks alike with warmth. Whether in a classic tote, crossbody, or satchel, a variety of suede bag options can easily merge versatility with style. Though they take a little more maintenance to avoid stains and moisture, the payoff is a classy piece of distinction that enhances your fashion without being too loud.

Tying into the ongoing hobo bag trend, this Free People bag creates the perfect combination of style and functionality. The relaxed, slouchy silhouette and soft suede leather form a perfect blend of effortless bohemian charm. Subtle metallic studs outline the wide, adjustable strap of this bag, adding a fashionable and edgy touch to the overall minimalist design. This is an essential fall accessory, as the 2-in-1 stud-suede blend will take you from casual daywear to evening chic and present plenty of room for just about all your essentials, even a laptop.

This suede bag from Amazon is a chic, understated design, perfect for everyday wear. The soft, velvety texture creates a sense of luxury, while its roomy interior makes it as practical as it is stylish. The simple, slouchy silhouette is quite versatile to complement both casual, relaxed looks and polished outfits, which makes this bag essential in every wardrobe.

​​This stylish Urban Revivo shoulder bag has a fashionable buckle accent and a sleek design that will effortlessly complement any outfit. Made of high-quality material, it is durable and quite roomy to hold all the essentials.

3. EAST-WEST BAGS

East-West bags, similar in shape to a baguette bag, have more long, thin straps that are positioned towards the middle of the bag. If you’re seeking a fun pattern, thisBeaded East-West Bag is just what you need.

This East-West Bag from Pull & Bear combines modern style with day-to-day functionality. The sleek design has plenty of room on the inside for easily tucking away your belongings. The appeal of an elegant silhouette combined with the minimalistic look gives this shoulder bag versatility to do well with any outfit.

Add a touch of style to your overall look with a gorgeous Aldo East West Bag, that captures the essence of high design at an unbeatable price. With sleek lines and luxurious detailing, this bag offers a designer-inspired look without the price tag. This bag is perfect for any occasion whether heading to work, out on the town, or just running errands. Embody the look of luxury without breaking the bank and enjoy the feeling of confidence that comes from owning such a stylish accessory!

4. BURGUNDY BAGS

Burgundy is the season’s color, making it the perfect shade for your next purse. Whether you want to elevate your everyday look or make a statement, a burgundy bag will add sophistication to any outfit. The bow tie straps bring a touch of femininity, creating a playful yet polished vibe that’s sure to stand out.

If you’re looking for a variety of choices, you’re in luck! The Blair Tote Bag in Maroon is an everyday use bag, its spacious design can even hold a laptop. For a more compact bag, try the Half-Moon Shoulder Bag from Stradivarius, this bag features a sleek, modern design, and a shoulder strap for easy carrying, and a glossy finish. If a brighter pop of color suits you better, this stunning Mali + Lili Pebbled Bow Shoulder Bag from Anthropologie, is a great option. The bow tie straps add femininity and create a playful yet polished look.

The Pull & Bear studded messenger bag beautifully combined in this accessory bag with three major trends: the edgy aesthetic of studs, the rich warm hue of burgundy, and the luxurious look of snakeskin. Put together, these elements create a stylish and modern accessory perfect to add flair to any outfit.

This Free People bag is sure to turn heads, with its wide straps and metallic eyelet details that add a modern, edgy touch. Its compact size and structured silhouette make it both functional and fashionable for daily use or a night on the town. The deep red adds just the right touch of sophistication, ensuring this bag stands out as that perfect accessory to elevate any outfit.

This perfect Free People crescent bag exudes sleek minimalism, perfect for everyday use. Its soft leather and subtle stitching combines functionality and style. Its crescent shape and comfortable strap give the bag capabilities to dress down or up. The deep, rich color adds understated elegance to any outfit. This bag is the perfect base for layering on bag charms!

5. BAG CHARMS

Bag charms are the perfect way to add a little pizazz to any bag. Otherwise known as “Jane Birkin-ifying” a bag. For a more “sporty” look check out this etsy find.

Hook this Anthropologie charm across an east west or suede bag to add a touch of personalization.The charm enhances handbag beauty while mirroring your individual style. Making it a great accessory for those who love to stand out.

This Anthropologie charm is playful, and a vibrant touch to any handbag. This fun accessory easily clips on, making it a perfect way to elevate your fall style. Pair this with a burgundy bag for the perfect trendy combo!

Accessorize your bag in style with this Free People charm featuring a mix of charms that adds fun to any bag. It’s the perfect way to express your personality and individuality.