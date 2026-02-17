Surviving your College Situationship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever been personally victimized by a potential romantic/sexual partner who lives in your dorm hall? Are you on hour number 12 of being left on delivered? Do you tell your friends he’s the “sweetest guy you know,” then get completely ignored when he walks by? Well you, my friend, might be in a college situationship. Yikes! But don’t worry–because I’m going to tell you the secrets of how to survive. With my guide, you should be able to handle the soul sucking college situationship, hopefully easier than before. My qualifications? I know a thing or two ‘cause I’ve seen a thing or two. So, without further ado, let’s get into the nitty gritty of how to survive a college situationship!

Seeing Him In The Dining Hall

So the guy you were seeing called things off last night, and of course he’s sitting with his friends eating dinner in the dining hall you frequent. That’s rough. You can do one of three things in this situation: act like you didn’t see him and sit FAR away, decide you’ve lost your appetite and doordash McDonald’s for the third time this week, or pretend you were never there and go to the dining hall across campus. Is it that serious? 100%! Whatever you do, do not look at him, and if you for some reason are looking at him, don’t let him catch you. We don’t want things getting more awkward. If he happens to see YOU and tries to talk to you, ignore him and protect your peace, because you don’t need his negative aura ruining your meal.

Getting Stuck In The Elevator With Him

Possibly one of the worst things to happen at college: You just got out of the longest lecture, ready to chill in your dorm, and the elevator stops on his floor. But it’s not going to be him right? Wrong! He walks in and completely avoids eye contact with you. Don’t worry, I know how much it hurts. The best thing you can do is act natural, and maybe after this encounter consider taking the stairs from now on.

He’s Not Responding To Your Messages

Imagine y’all have been having the best conversation ever; I’m talking hours long, banter back & fourth, and fast replies. But then he suddenly stops responding. For two days. Oh but you said “it’s ok because he apologized and said he just got busy.” Babe, stand up because that boy is lying. What do you mean he couldn’t respond for two whole days? Don’t let him love bomb you like that when you could be texting somebody much better. What I would do in this situation is stop texting him first, point blank period. Instead of focusing on a text back, focus your energy on that essay that’s due this weekend, or go get a sweet treat with your friends. So what if he never messages you again? You’ll live and his ego will be hurt because you don’t care anymore–trust me.

Cancelling Plans Randomly

Nothing worse than someone who doesn’t value your time. Isn’t it strange that he said he can’t see you two days in a row now? Backtracking especially on the days of said plans is so shady, I can’t lie. Well, since your schedule is free, ignore him for the rest of the night and go out with friends. Or if you’re not feeling up for going out anymore, you could always binge your favorite show. Either way, try to find something to do because he is easily replaceable and not as high and mighty as he thinks he is.

Dealing With His Friends

Maybe not applicable to everyone, but who knows? You might need advice. Judge him the same way you would judge his friends. If they’re cracking jokes because they know you hooked up with him, and it makes you uncomfortable, avoid them completely and don’t put yourself in that situation again. Nine times out of ten, if he had to pick, it would be him choosing his friends instead of you, so take that into consideration the next time his roommate decides it’s okay to troll you. If things don’t change after the first time of pointing out their behavior, then I hate to say it, but you’ve got to dip. He’s not worth feeling like a fool around people you don’t even like that much.

When He Makes Comments About Your Friends

Immediately, this should be your sign to run if he ever says anything bad about your friends, because you’ve got to stand ten toes down behind your girls. But even more off putting is getting comments about how you should “put him on” with your bestie. Ew. Just because you’re not together doesn’t mean he gets a free pass to say things like that. All he is doing is showing you how little he really values you, so tell him he can “screw himself” and never speak to him again since he wants to get put on with someone else so badly.

The Forehead Kiss Of Doom

Yeah, we’ve all been there… it’s fine, or at least it will be. Maybe y’all haven’t even spoken much, but once the kiss lands on your forehead, you’re immediately hooked. My advice: don’t fall for the oldest trick in the book. A guy could be so intimate with you then act like you don’t exist the next time he sees you. Remember that, at the end of the day, it’s just a kiss and even if the look in his eyes is telling you that it means something, it most likely doesn’t.

The “Hey you want to come to my room for a little?” Message

All I have to say is no. Think of it like this, you haven’t talked for a month, and now suddenly he’s hitting you up again. Let him figure that out himself because you don’t need to give him any more of your time. Also let’s talk about how shallow that is to ghost you then act like he didn’t do anything wrong. The only thing to do in this situation is leave him on read or block him. And who knows? He might only be asking because he’s high or drunk, not because he actually wants to see you, so don’t go back to his room.

The Awkward Stage After Blocking Him

You finally did it, you blocked him! The only downside is you’ll most likely run into him again. I know it sucks but we live and we learn. Next time you’re sitting in the lobby writing a paper for Public Speaking and he walks by and looks at you, simply act like he doesn’t exist. Out of all the people you’ll meet in your life, I think it’s reasonable to forget about just this one guy. If he talks to you, I’d recommend a short and simple, “Do I know you?” Trust me, it works like a charm. To anyone out there that’s not as bold, don’t stress! There’s nothing saying you have to interact with him, and if he doesn’t take the hint, eventually he’ll realize he’s no longer wanted in your space.

I hope at least one of my spiels has enlightened you in some way, or given you some tips on how to handle that situationship of yours. It’s not easy, but the more you practice not giving him the attention he wants, the easier it will become. Although these are just a couple of scenarios that could happen to you, use that same energy towards any encounter you have with him. Situationships are out, and focusing on yourself is in, so save yourself the gray hairs at 25 years old and get out of there ASAP.