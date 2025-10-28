Solo Dates to Take Yourself on This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days grow shorter, iced coffee turns into hot coffee, and fresh flowers turn into dried arrangements, autumn is at its dawn. The time of rebirth is in full swing. And whether you’re looking to begin your self-love journey and turn over that new leaf, or rather simply carry on your journey, fall is a great time to do so. With that, Solo Dates are a great way to implement intentional means of getting to better know your internal self. So, here are a few of my favorite ways of spending time with myself during the autumn months.

Cozy Up With a New Book

Although possibly subjective, Fall is the best time of year to read. If you’re an avid reader and already partaking, or are in a reading slump at the moment, this is your sign to find some fall-coded books. I’m personally a big fan of poetry and enjoy books such as The Complete Poetry of Edgar Allan Poe or Poems by the Brontë sisters. The mysterious and macabre elements of Poe combined with the intricate and imaginative storytelling of the Brontës put me in the perfect Fall spirit.

Explore a New Trail

The changing and falling leaves are unjustifiably the most memorable aspect of the season. So this is your sign to go take in the fall foliage. Find a lake to stroll around, or possibly a true hike if that’s more up your alley. Either way, my personal suggestion when appreciating the outdoors is to accompany it with the ultimate fall playlist (made by you, of course). Whether fall music means soft jazz or classic indie to you, this pairing with the crisp breeze in the air can allow you to soak in the fall feelings as best you can.

Binge a Show

Yes, I do have a show that I watch annually, the second I see the first orange leaf on the ground, and you should too. The anticipation of counting down the days to when it’s not “too early,” if that’s even a thing, to begin rewatching my comfort series is unmatched. Your show of choice could be Gilmore Girls (a classic), Anne with an E, or Over the Garden Wall. Regardless, make this decision true to the “vibe” of autumn that you most prefer. Settling into the couch with a blanket to watch something cozy, spooky, or something in between can be a great fall pastime.

Chef up a Fall Recipe

A cinnamon-y sweet apple cider, the cozy classic chicken noodle soup, or one of the many pumpkin desserts can be the absolute best autumnal leisurely activities. Cooking by yourself is less about the food itself, but more about slowing down to create a moment of care and intention. Try that new recipe you’ve been curious about, or the old family recipe that you’re too scared to take on. There’s no rush or pressure when doing this by yourself. And when you’re finished, you can enjoy the dish knowing that it was something you made for yourself. Or you could even make an extra loaf of that Pumpkin bread to share the wealth with a loved one. Either way, it’s a delicious way of celebrating the season.

DIY a Fall Scented Candle

Hearing “DIY” scares me too, and I usually just scroll on. But the craft doesn’t have to be complicated, or “Pinterest-perfect.” In fact, it can be both relaxing and rewarding, which is my personal favorite kind of activity. Grab an old mason jar, a block of wax, and your favorite seasonal scents. The versatility of this craft is the sweetest part– pumpkin spice, vanilla with cinnamon, apple, and more; the scent is up to you. Plus, what’s more satisfying than lighting a candle on a chilly fall afternoon? Hint: it’s that you made the candle yourself. A small way to make your space curated to your liking, thus making it even cozier.

All in all, taking yourself on these solo dates is more than just a fun thing to do. It’s a means of slowing down, recharging, and truly cultivating your connection with your internal self. Whether you’re curled up and reading, wandering down a crunchy leaf-coated trail, pressing “continue watching” on that fall show, experimenting with a homey recipe, or giving yourself the gift of a new candle. These moments can turn an ordinary autumn day into a sweet memory. So, savor the upcoming season and let yourself enjoy your own company; you deserve it.