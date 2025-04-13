My top 5 for 2025: Books to read this year from a girl who reads all the time 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2024 I was able to meet my goodreads reading goal of 35 books. After reading thirty-five books you definitely walk away with some favorites. So if you are looking to add some new books to your reading list or your friends reading list. Here are my five favorites from 2024.

This was my first read back in 2024. It follows a girl who becomes roommates with a vampire who just woke up for the first time in the 21st century.This is a good light hearted romance that in my opinion gives a new life to romcom vampire romance. It was fun and made me laugh and all of these characters were written wonderfully. There are currently two books in the series now and soon to be a third according to Levine’s instagram.

Is another wonderful romance book I read. There is a mental health representation of ADHD and OCD. I think the way the characters were described and created was amazing. The story was beautiful and takes place in Ireland with a traveling musician and pub worker. There is also an adorable cat on the cover and in the story.

is one of my favorite books and has become one I think about often. I read this as a part of an assignment in my college English class. This is more of a classic and experimental story from the 90s. You follow a character who is nameless and genderless. We only know what the character says to others and themselves. We follow their self destructive tendencies and their relationships. And one relationship that changes their life forever. This is more up to interpretation and an experiment with form and storytelling.

I found out about this book through a tiktok that was an excerpt from her audiobook. It was so impactful and I had seen several of Afualos videos so I was interested in her book. This book was beautiful and I listened to the audio version (which I highly recommend). This autobiography mixed with big sister life advice, she shares her upbringing and how it shaped who she is today. I would highly recommend this if you are a fan of Drew; but I also would recommend it as a good example of how we should all advocate for ourselves and others. And hold our beliefs strong and not be afraid of who we are.

This was a book I had seen all over TikTok and in bookstores. This is a great cozy fantasy story and if you like romance but not much this is perfect. This is a very slow burn romance and has all the mystery, fantasy vibes. If you are interested in easing into reading fantasy books , this would be a great start. This is book one of a three book series with the newest one coming out later this year.