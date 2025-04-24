My Thoughts on the Kodak Pixpro FZ45

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently digital cameras have been trending, and it makes sense. They are the perfect way to step up your Instagram game and take your photo quality to the next level. The one downside though, is how expensive they are. Many are a few hundred dollars with the most expensive ones being up to a thousand.

While it’s recommended to thrift these cameras, I don’t have the patience to wait for the perfect find. So instead, I chose to go down the rabbit hole of recommendation videos on TikTok. After hours, I landed on the Kodak Pixpro FZ45. It’s affordable, beginner-friendly, and perfect!

THe Good

At $89, this is one of the cheapest you’ll find a digital camera on the market, other than second-hand. For the price, this camera comes with all the essentials, including two batteries, a USB cable, a wrist strap, and a warranty card for one year. If you are just getting into digital cameras and photography like I am, this camera is budget-friendly.

When it comes to taking pictures, this camera is very beginner-friendly. You do not need to change any settings for the pictures to turn out cute; all you need is the flash if it’s dark. Most of the features on the camera are automatic, so you don’t have to worry about struggling to find the perfect setting. Of course, you can manually change the settings to your desired look, but it’s not necessary. I like the face beautifier mode because it’s simple and makes my pictures look good!

Gabriela Donan-Cordon

The Bad

This camera runs on batteries, which isn’t a problem, but the ones it comes with are not the best. To get the best out of your camera, get on-brand batteries like Energizer or Duracell. You also have to be mindful of taking the batteries out when you are not using the camera. Though it can be a hassle, it preserves the battery life and prevents potential issues like battery leakage and explosions that could damage the camera.

This camera does require some patience to use. If you are taking multiple pictures in a row, the camera tends to lag, and you’ll have to wait a minute or two between your next shot. The first time I used it, I didn’t realize this, so I ended up awkwardly holding my poses for way longer than I expected before I couldn’t snap another picture. It’s something to keep in mind, but with a little patience, the results are worth it!

Gabriela Donan-Cordon

The Fun

While looking through all of the features, I stumbled across the eye enhancer. This is one of those features I would never actually use because it gives you an uncanny look, but I think it’s funny to randomly put it on when I take a picture of my friends.

My favorite thing about this camera is how cute it looks. It is small and a nice shade of red. I recently got stickers to decorate it too, making it even more fun. It’s not just a camera, it’s an accessory you can match with your outfits. There is also a blue, black, and white which are all just as cute!

Overall, I’m so in love with this camera! As someone who values simplicity, this camera does just that. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to add something new to your collection, I can’t recommend the Kodak Pixpro FZ 45 enough!