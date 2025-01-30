Lounge and Activewear Sets I’m Currently Obsessed With

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that comfort and style can go hand in hand — and 2025 is proving to be the year that solidifies this truth. We’re living in the golden age of lounge and activewear, where fashion and function come together seamlessly. Imagine matching sets that feel as soft as your favorite pajamas but are polished enough to wear beyond the house. From a lazy day at home to running errands or taking your favorite pilates class, loungewear and activewear now does it all — making “effortlessly put-together” a daily reality.

Right now, the variety is almost overwhelming (in the best way possible). Luxe sweatsuits are redefining athleisure, taking the humble hoodie-and-jogger combo to new, elevated heights. Meanwhile, cuddly knit sets are transforming winter wardrobes, giving us pieces that are cozy, chic, and endlessly wearable.

1. MOST WEARABLE

If you’re looking for a classic and sporty set in 2025, this is the one. The En Pointe Top ($110) and it’s matching En Pointe Short ($88) from LSPACE are the perfect duo for any kind of outing. Whether it’s a pilates session, an errand run, or class on campus, this will be your most wearable set this year.

2. MOST FUNCTIONAL

Athleta has many workout sets that are just as cute as they are functional. My current favorite? The Transcend Scoop Bra ($45) paired with the Transcend High Rise 7/8 Legging ($85). Plus, the brand breaks down their sizes from A-C cup to D-DD, as well as regular, tall and petite, making sure you get your perfect fit!

3. most unique

Sometimes you want to be comfy, but you don’t want to be basic. Year of Ours has you covered. They’re signature style includes their Football Leggings ($110), perfect for your toughest workouts or walks to campus. Pair it with the iconic YOS Bralette ($60) to complete your look!

4. most feminine

Besides the mentioned athletic sets, the Girl Talk Pyjama Set Baby Pink ($45) by White Fox is one of my favorite sets for 2025. I’m always on the hunt for cute, feminine PJ’s, and this set delivers on all fronts. It features a soft long-sleeve top paired with mini shorts for a super cozy look.

5. Most trendy

White Fox is best known for their stylish, extra comfy lounge sets. Let’s be real, who didn’t ask for a White Fox set for Christmas? If you didn’t snag one then, you still can! My current favorite duo is the Feel The Love Oversized Hoodie ($60) and matching Feel The Love Wide Leg Sweatpants ($50)!

6. Most cozy

You always need a cozy default set you can just slip into on those days you want to look and feel put together. My go-to set for 2025 is Bohoo’s adorable Brushed chunky rib foldover waist flare trouser ($48) and Brushed chunky rib button detail crew neck top ($40)! The fold over detail on the pants is so flattering, and the top will keep you warm and cozy all season long.