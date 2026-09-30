I Watched The Love Island USA Season 8 Reunion So You Don’t Have To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a fan of Love Island, you know the tremendous impact Season 8 had on internet culture this past summer. From memes and callouts all the way to heartbreaks, the Season 8 cast is one that viewers have been dying for an update on. The Love Island USA Season 8 Reunion aired on August 31, 2026, exclusively on Peacock, but if you happened to miss the reunion, don’t worry- I watched it so you don’t have to!

Here’s everything you need to know before engaging in even more Love Island discourse than you did three months ago.

Final four get their phones back

To kick off the reunion, a montage plays of the final four getting their phones back for the very first time post-villa.

Some islanders, such as Trinity and Melanie, experienced tremendous gains. Trinity was ecstatic to see her follower count jump from 4k to 1.6 million on Instagram after exiting the villa. Melanie was just as excited to see 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Melanie’s Post-villa thoughts

As the whole country watched Melanie get hurt time and time again by Sincere’s antics, viewers wondered what Melanie’s thoughts were. After getting her phone back, Melanie shows a mix of surprise and concern in response to brands offering to send her to any event she wants if she left Sincere. We also see a FaceTime call Melanie has with her sister where she discusses her connection with Sincere.

Melanie was not surprised by the public’s reaction to her and Sincere’s connection. Sincere also responds to comments like “Dear Melanie, we’ll send you to any event you like if you leave that man,” saying they were difficult to take in at first, but made his closing remarks by attributing it to the popularity of memes.

Can Carl Handle All Of That?

Ariana Madix jokingly pokes fun at the fans’ comments, saying, “Carl can’t handle all of that,” to which Aniya interjects, “I fear he can.” On top of that, Carl and Aniya comment on how both their moms message each other more than they do.

Status Check

Kayda and Zach confirm they are still not together. Despite this, they reiterate that they are dating and exclusive, just not boyfriend and girlfriend just yet.

Chay then comments on his connection with Kayda in the villa and says, “I could kind of feel she was going to pick Zach.” From this moment on, Kayda presses Chay about liking comments online like “Kayda fumbled.” Kayda says Chay claimed it was sarcasm, then got mad when he was finally called out. From there, Chay apologizes for being disrespectful outside the villa.

The status check continues as it follows Melanie and Sincere, who confirm they are not boyfriend and girlfriend either despite leaving the villa together. Sincere then comments, “I do toxic things, but our connection isn’t toxic,” followed by an apology to Amora for his patronizing speech to her inside of Casa Amor.

Sincere’s Family On Live

Sincere clears the air on the infamous comments his family made on social media about some of the female islanders, explaining the comments came from extended family members and family friends. Trinity vouches for Sincere, saying his father contacted her mother to apologize on behalf of other family members for comments made about Trinity on the viral livestream.

Adjustments Post-Villa

Regarding post-villa adjustments, Melanie is questioned about whether she trusts Sincere, and she responds, “Um…he’s building that trust.” We get an update on Melanie and Kenzie’s friendship, where it is revealed this is their first encounter since leaving the villa.

Titi and KC talk about the adjustments they’ve had to make after receiving racist backlash and threats online. KC goes on to say he doesn’t endorse racism towards himself, Titi, or ANY of the cast members.

Lastly, Kayda is questioned about her attitude in the villa and why she thought KC and Titi were more deserving to be in the bottom than she and Zach were. The segment ends with Kayda justifying her feelings for this based on the longevity of her and Zach’s connection in comparison with newer couples on the show, despite KC and Titi’s disagreement.

Aniya Vs. KC

Viewers and cast were all wondering where Aniya and Titi stood after leaving the villa. Despite Aniya and Titi’s growing friendship inside the villa, Aniya had grievances with Titi’s post-villa comment, “Oh, I’m not gonna be friends with anyone outside of this.” Titi clarified she had no ill intent, and what she really said was “everyone,” not “anyone.”

Aniya furthers her grievances, this time directed at KC, saying she was “thrown off by the aftersun,” referring to KC’s comments during his aftersun segment post-villa. KC claims his time inside the villa was very dependent on the girls’ treatment of him, and that the girls, despite being very accepting of Titi, were not accepting of him post-Casa recoupling.

KC reflects on the shift in energy in the villa, and apologizes to Aniya, claiming, “I would hate for you to think I have anything against you.”

Kenzie’s Connections

We get a glimpse into the lives of Dylan and Kenzie, where Kenzie says she is “very much in love with him” after commenting on how Dylan asked her to be his girlfriend at the top of the Empire State Building. This leads to Kenzie admitting she is unapologetic about exploring so many connections, which she has received hate for ever since leaving the villa.

Kenzie says the only thing she would do differently is tell Caleb about her kiss with Corbin, which Caleb appreciated. When questioned about moving on from Corbin during Casa Amor, Kenzie clapped back, saying, “I’m not gonna stay with a man that talks about me like that,” in response to Corbin’s comments, where he said he hadn’t thought about Kenzie since entering Casa Amor, shown on the live feed during the heart rate challenge.

The Kenzie & Melanie Cat Fight

Regarding comments on Sol’s Instagram live, Melanie questions some cast members on why they were complaining about her getting more airtime, specifically coming after Kenzie. Kenzie says it wasn’t about Melanie; it was just the show, and it was true she had gotten more airtime than everyone else. Melanie rolls her eyes, and Kenzie denies the claims, saying she had called Love Island Season 8 the Melanie Show.

The conversation then turns to Dylan, accusing him of referring to some of the cast as bullies. Dylan denies this and says he only liked comments telling him to protect his girlfriend at the reunion, which leads to an argument between Dylan and Sincere. Sincere says the comments said to protect Kenzie “from the birds,” and in response Dylan says, “What is birds?” Trinity interjects, explaining that bird is slang for someone with a small brain.

The conversation cuts back to Kenzie, saying she believes she was a good friend to Melanie, and unfollowed her on social media because Melanie never followed her back. Despite making Kenzie cry, Melanie tells Kenzie it’s “not, not fixable,” and the two share a hug.

Sean, Bea, & Gabriel

Sean discusses how his job did not take him back after his dumping from the villa. On a brighter note, Sean and Amora recently went to support Beatriz at one of her races. The conversation then leads into Bea discussing how she’s experiencing ableism online, telling viewers, “do not come after the disabled community; go fuck yourself.”

Melanie speaks about her friendship with Bea, calling her out for going on livestreams and saying how Melanie walked away during an argument on the show.

Moving on, Bea discusses the deep connection she built with Gabriel. Although Beatriz did not expect Gabriel to leave the villa with her after she was dumped, she was shocked to see Gabe move on with Jen so quickly.

Let’s Talk Bombshells

The bombshells are introduced, including Corbin’s comments about Sincere “going behind the guys’ backs,” Jen’s upgrade from nothing burger to everything bagel, and Kenzie’s apology to Caleb.

Jen goes further into detail, admitting she and Gabe never had sex in the villa, and denies claims that she was waiting for someone else to come into the villa. An extended clip of Gabe’s dumping from the island plays where Gabe shares his thoughts, saying, “It felt like an excuse” to kick him out.

Gabe defends himself from the accusations that he is lustful, claiming, “I think the whole show is lustful,” and that he didn’t know what else he was supposed to do other than do the show the way it’s meant to be done. When asked who he would pick between Bea or Jen, two of his past connections on Season 8, he simply responds, saying both are his friends.

Mama’s A Liar

In the confrontation everyone’s been waiting for, Sol and Melanie come at each other’s throats. Sol claims the island felt cliquey and Melanie was a bully to her despite Sol’s short-lived time on the show. Melanie claimed to have always been genuine to Sol, even given the circumstances of wanting the same guy.

In regard to the pie challenge, Sol doubles down, saying she got pied three times even though the show only aired her getting pied twice. Melanie, disliking Sol’s comments, interjects, saying, “You’re a liar, so mama’s a liar,” believing Sol was in fact only pied twice. Video footage confirms that it was actually only two times.

A heart-to-heart between Sol and Melanie that was cut from airing is played, revealing that the two actually attempted to be friendly on the show. After the clip plays, Melanie says, “I’m not a mean girl so I don’t like that narrative,” leading Sol to respond with, “It was giving mean to me.”

Lastly, Sol’s shade towards Bryce and Trinity is brought up, regarding the things she said about the couple online post-villa. Sol is pressed about her comments made on Aftersun and stays true to what she said about Bryce preferring Kayda over Trinity because of how many times he pulled her for a chat, despite his strong connection to Trinity.

Most Viral Moments

Ariana Madix plays a montage of some of the season’s greatest moments. Some of the moments in question include Jen’s “men are annoying, and I’m sick of it,” Kenzie’s “a kiss is like a handshake,” and Trinity’s quick-witted response to KC, “Still you rise, I guess.”

In this segment, viewers learn Corbin actually loves the AI jokes, and that Kenzie came up with the code name “french fry” inside the villa.

Sincere’s Analogies

During the runtime of the show, Sincere was constantly turned into a meme online because of his constant metaphors and analogies. A montage of some of his best moments is shown, including the infamous fish analogy, where he compares Melanie and Sol to fish, saying, you can have two nice fish, but that doesn’t mean you have to let go of one of the fish.

Parmida & Corbin Break Up

The update no one asked for, regarding Parmida and Corbin’s relationship. The two claimed that sometimes “two people just don’t work out” and clarified that they are no longer together, despite closing things off in the villa.

Big Dawg Vs. Beloved

Amora commented on Sincere’s patronizing tone towards her, in comparison with his affection for Sol and Melanie, specifically how he referred to her as big dawg rather than beloved.

Amora then comments that she would “never be in Melanie’s position,” doubling down that she’d never let a man make her come out of her character. Melanie then asks why Amora would go after Sincere in the first place if she thought this.

From there, Amora denies solely going after Sincere, claims she was just answering questions, and that she’ll “keep answering every single time.”

Can’t Have Your Cake And Eat It Too

Caleb and Jaiden, despite leaving the villa together, agreed that their connection “wasn’t really going much of anywhere.” Upon revealing that Caleb and Jaiden hooked up in the Fiji Hotel, as well as the Hamptons, Jaiden says Caleb wanted to have his cake and eat it too, meaning that he wanted Jaiden to call him but also wanted the DM’s from random girls.

Kayda butts in, rudely saying, “Hooking up is a two-person thing; if he was treating you like that, why would you fuck him again?” Kenzie and Titi run to Jaiden’s defense, Titi countering, “Honestly, coming from you, Kayda, that’s kinda crazy,” despite Kayda believing she was perfectly reasonable for commenting.

The Firepit

Despite many fans speculating that Melanie and Kenzie had been removed from the infamous firepit Casa recoupling, it is revealed that they never left. The full clip plays, revealing Melanie and Kenzie remained at their seats.

KC Vs. Bryce

Although not showcased much in the villa, KC and Bryce had temporary beef that wasn’t aired. KC brags about his immediate connection to Titi, saying, “It was just straight chemistry.”

He follows by saying that all the girls on the island were in each other’s relationships, and it was “fucking up the villa.”

KC calls out Bryce, claiming, “I say five words, and you tell your girl five paragraphs,” after a moment in the villa where KC insinuates having the strongest connection with Titi, and that Bryce and Trinity, despite being together the whole time, stepped away from each other in the beginning.

Trinity, You Haven’t Even Explored

A segment recounting how Sincere deceived the guys with his words and actions in the villa leads to one of the most talked-about, unseen bits of the show. Dylan, famously quoting, “Trinity, you haven’t even explored,” left many fans confused because the clip was never aired.

Ariana Madix plays the unseen clip for viewers, showing some banter between Trinity and Sincere at the fire pit before Sincere says, “You haven’t explored shit.” When questioned about not having explored any connections outside of Bryce, Trinity bites back, saying, “I like my connection, I like my man, I’m gonna stand by that.”

From there, Bryce claims he doesn’t care about any hate he receives online and therefore has nothing to prove regarding his relationship with Trinity. Trinity closes this segment by apologizing to KC and Titi on behalf of her fans for any death threats that have come their way.

Whether you enjoyed the arguments, the betrayals, or the friendships, Love Island has something for everyone. The drama-filled cast of Season 8 is one for the history books, constantly causing commotion online due to fan discourse and calling each other out for liking a shady comment here and there.

The future for the cast is currently unknown, but for now, these are all the updates you need to know to do your fav islander ranking or comment on Twitter drama like you did all summer.

While that may be all we see of the Season 8 cast for now, a new set of islanders will take the stage next summer, and fans will be ready to repeat the cycle of love, lust, and lies on their TV screens all over again.