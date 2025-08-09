How to Shop Like a Boss at Reclectic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are anything like me, I am obsessed with fashion. However, being a college student, my shopping fascination can be exorbitant, which leaves me to search for fabulous clothes at a college student’s price.

Recletcic is an eco-conscious approach from URBAN to recycle older and overstock styles featuring my favorite brands, Free People, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters. When I heard the sixth Reclectic store was opening in Charlotte, it was immediately added to my weekend plans.

The store itself is huge and carries styles of all varieties, accessories, shoes, and even swimwear. To stroll through each of the many aisles, I made sure I had hours dedicated to browsing. Though I had the enthusiasm to tackle the amazing deals ahead of me, there are some tactics to navigate Reclectic like a boss.

Dress Appropriately

Reclectic offers a section with tall mirrors to address your trying on needs. When I visited, I did not dress for practicality and found myself awkwardly trying on clothes over my bulky overalls. To maximize your retail experience, I recommend wearing something you are able to easily try things with.

I observed two successful routes for the try on: the tight fitting outfits and the skirt/dresses. I saw many shoppers in leggings/biker shorts with a tank top able to try on clothes over their outfit. In addition, the dress/skirt options allowed shoppers to try on pants smoothly and discretely

Bring a Folding Cart

Recletic provides you with huge bags that seem unfillable, however if you are anything like me, they will get stuffed with cute finds quickly. In my shopping experience, my shoulder could not support the weight of my bag and became difficult to carry around.

A lot of shoppers brought a folding cart to easily transport their finds, proposing an effortless solution

Proper Fuel

While this is essential for any shopping excursion, addressing your hunger and thirst needs are important if you are planning on scour through the racks. I packed snacks and a water bottle in case I started to feel low. There is no restroom located in the store so I would make sure to keep that in mind.

Overall, my shopping experience at Reclectic was satisfactory. I bought some pieces that are now favorites in my closet at a friendly price. The store was not crowded and I did not have to wait extensively to be checked out. One of the staff recommended eating at the Super G Mart international market in the shopping center. This market features Asian foods from all of the region and was the perfect ending to a great shopping experience!