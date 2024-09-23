How To Grocery Shop as a College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Too often, I find myself walking out of the grocery store with an odd assortment of produce and snacks, having spent too much money on meals that would only last till Wednesday. Who knew going to the grocery store would be so hard? From budgeting to figuring out what on earth you want for dinner, it’s a challenge! No one teaches us how to grocery shop, and for much of our lives, the shopping, meal choices, and cooking have been done by our parents. Now, as a Junior in college, I’d like to finally get a handle on it. Grocery shopping is more than just picking up ingredients, it’s about knowing what you like and what you’d eat, and planning meals that are both healthy and affordable. After two years of college, I think I have finally come up with a plan and understanding of the basics of grocery shopping, helping me make the most of my time, money, and food.

Meal Prep

I’m sure you’ve seen those videos on your TikTok FYP of gym bros creating the most egregious, bland meals in Tupperware containers for later in the week. Well, that’s not what I mean by meal prepping. No matter what your goals are, meal prepping can be an excellent way to use up all your food in the fridge while ensuring a delicious, time-friendly meal on those busy college weekdays. My tips to you are: always plan ahead, know your food safety, and buy what you like! No need for chicken and rice every day of the week. Spice it up by creating at least two different variations of dinners for yourself to enjoy every day. My favorite meal prep is the “Dense Bean Salad” series by user violet.cooks on TikTok. Every week, she makes delicious, flavorful bean salads packed with veggies and spices. A conglomeration of proteins, veggies, and nutrients is the perfect way to guarantee you get your money’s worth in the grocery store while hitting your protein, fiber, and flavor goals of the week.

Make a List

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve walked into the closest grocery store in full confidence of my spontaneous-list-making abilities; it never works! I always end up with the most random items in my cart and not enough satisfying meals to last until my next visit. Making a list ahead of time not only keeps you on track inside the grocery store, but it can also help you budget before you even step foot inside. By planning your meal prep and taking inventory of what you already have in the pantry, a list can guarantee you buy exactly what you need. Gone are the days of $15 salad dressing and five different chip bags!

Research your options

I know an ideal afternoon is not spent researching grocery prices and deals, but it’s worth it. As a college student, there’s not much time to waste and not many dollars to spend. Researching a grocery store that has prices within your budget and your food preferences will help you make an informed decision that will benefit you in the long run. Many stores give special deals and discounts to college students; take advantage of them! There are also many alternative options to grocery shopping that can help save time and money. Most towns host weekly farmers markets with local vendors selling their products with freshness in mind. If you prefer organic and local produce, dairy, and whatnot, a farmers market is a great way to support your community while assuring you get what you’re paying for. There are more options out there than your closest grocery store. Researching your options guarantees a grocery experience worth your while.

Split groceries

This may not work for everyone, but if you have roommates who have similar schedules, sharing meals can take the pressure off eating all your food before it goes bad. Even just one or two nights a week of shared meals can make meal prepping, grocery bills, and cooking much easier on weekdays. Using apps like Splitwise or Venmo to split groceries takes the pressure off one person doing shopping, and taking turns cooking or cooking together helps significantly with the time over the stove. Plus, your fridge and pantry will be way less crowded!

College is about education, both in academics and in life skills. Learning how to grocery shop smartly is just one of the many ways to grow independently. I know it can be daunting, but you got this!