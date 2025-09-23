How I’m feeling after watching the DWTS Season 34 premiere

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been looking forward to this time of the year for a while. It’s about a season, but not fall; the season 34 premiere of Dancing With The Stars kicked off on Tuesday, September 16, and I can’t wait to talk about it.

The cast of DWTS started the newest season off with a bang, with all-new troupe members, a new pro dancer, and a whole new set of stars working to dance towards the mirrorball trophy. Here’s how I felt about each performance, and how I think each pair is going to do throughout the season:

Jordan Chiles and Ezra

I think Ezra and Jordan are a great pairing for this season. I was looking forward to getting a peek at Ezra’s choreography, but I feel that his and Jordan’s salsa didn’t really showcase much. The judges even mentioned that they wanted “more salsa” in the choreography, which is why the pair received a score of 10/20. However, I don’t think they did bad at all! Most female gymnasts who go on the show normally get corrections for being stiff, so Jordan might have to work on loosening up for the audience. There’s definitely room to grow, and I think this duo is going to surprise us in the coming weeks.

Dylan Efron and Daniella

Let me just start by saying that I am a huge fan of Dani, and I believe that she can make anyone look good in a dance. Dylan chose “Milkshake” by Kelis as his anthem, which he ended up admitting was because it was outside his comfort zone. Dylan and Dani’s dance was fun, but it didn’t have a wow factor like I expected, and I agree with the judge’s score of 10/20. Dylan, to me, seemed like he was just being silly, and his frame wasn’t the best. However, I think week one was the best time for Dylan to be silly and step out of his comfort zone because now he has a feel of the stage, and can only go up from here.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan

The beginning of Elaine and Alan’s cha cha was perfect with her hat at the beginning! It was the perfect reference to her “Parent Trap” days when she played Meredith Blake. Elaine showed up with energy for her first performance of the season, with her smiles and facial expressions throughout the entire routine. She received the classic “finish your movements” and “watch your shoulders” corrections, but the pair landed with a 12/20 score for the night, which was about midway on the leaderboard. Elaine and Alan are here to stay, and I can’t wait to see how they do next week!

Whitney Leavitt and Mark

When DWTS producers announced that Mark was coming back as a pro, I didn’t know what to think at first. He’s an amazing choreographer and dancer, and I had no idea who he would be paired with. However, now that Mark and Whitney have been working together the last few weeks in preparation for the show, I think they are a great match. Whitney majored in dance at Brigham Young University, so I’ve seen some controversy regarding whether she has an advantage in the show. Personally, I’m not thinking much of it because every season holds a contestant who has an “unfair advantage.” I believe the past seasons of the show have shown that prior experience doesn’t always matter, and that the winner is in the hands of the judges and voting audience. The pair’s tango last night proved to impress judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli because they tied for the top of the leaderboard with a 15/20. Or did they? Bruno seemed very surprised when host Julianne Hough revealed that he locked in an 8/10 after showing and calling out a score of seven. Either way, I was impressed with the dance, and I can definitely see a finale in their future.

Baron Davis and Britt

Just from his package, I can tell that Baron is such a sweet and hard-working person, and I’m happy that Britt got him as her partner. I think their cha cha to MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This” was super fun and upbeat, and I could tell that Baron put the effort into his performance. The pair got a score of 10/20, which isn’t a bad score for week one. I don’t think this pair should be underestimated, and I’m excited to see how they do in the upcoming weeks.

Alix Earle and Val

Alix and Val danced the cha cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears. Alix definitely has a lot of potential, which is shown through her score of 13/20. I think the first-performance jitters got to her because she seemed a bit stiff, which the judges also pointed out. Personally, the circus ring on fire distracted me from the dance a bit, but I made sure to rewatch it after the shock wore off. Overall, I think we’re in for a treat this season with Val and Alix, and I’m excited to see her come out of her shell as the weeks progress.

Scott Hoying and Rylee

I know a lot of people were sad when Rylee didn’t get paired with Robert, but I was ecstatic when Scott was paired with her. Being a singer, Scott naturally has musicality, and I think it’s all about confidence with him. The pair’s tango was fun and upbeat, but they did get a correction about including “more tango” in their routine. The side-by-side portion of the performance was amazing, but there were a few issues with keeping the frame tight, as the judges mentioned. The pair received a score of 10/20, which isn’t a bad place to start. I think once Scott and Rylee shake off their nerves and get more confident throughout the season, they’re going to be a force to reckon with.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha

When Danielle was announced to be on the show, I was so excited, and then I was even more excited when she was paired with Pasha. In their package, Danielle said that “anyone who has ever danced with Pasha raves about him,” and I think that the two are a great match. Their tango was so good! I think the pair deserved their score of 12/20, and it shows that they started off strong and that they have a lot of potential to do well in the show.

Jen Affleck and Jan

With it being his first year as a pro, I think Jan pulled a lot of tricks out of his hat for his first performance. The judges mentioned that they wanted more technique over lifts, which I agree with. However, the pair seemed to impress the judges because they received a score of 12/10, putting them about halfway up the leaderboard. Jen seems to have some natural talent when it comes to dance, and I expect her to do well throughout the season. I’m excited to see Jan’s choreography, and I’m looking forward to seeing how Jen does, especially with her natural technique already shining through.

Jenna and Corey Feldman

I’ll be honest, I didn’t really know who Corey was when the cast was first announced. However, seeing that he was paired with Jenna, last season’s mirrorball champion, I knew he was in good hands. Corey mentioned that his scoliosis and posture make it difficult to stay in frame, but he is obviously making an effort to do well. During his dance, it was written all over his face that he was having fun. It made me so sad to see his reaction when he was given a 4/10, with his overall score being 9/20. However, a four does not mean that he is out of the race, and I hope Corey keeps having fun with each performance.

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon

Lauren was announced to be on the show at the official cast announcement. However, she and Brandon didn’t have nearly as much time to prepare for the premiere as the other pairs. Dancing a tango, I think they did super well, and it was shown through a score of 13/20. Lauren had a slight slip in her last dip, which the judges brought up, advising on balance through future dips and tricks. Despite the slip, however, I was surprised by how well the pair performed!

Andy Richter and Emma

Andy is hilarious, and Emma is a great partner for him. Emma has the patience and teaching style that is perfect for the older contestants. His facial expressions during his and Emma’s cha cha made the entire dance for me. Emma noted in the package that Andy puts a lot of effort into each dance move, and I could see it during their performance. The pair ended the night with a score of 9/20, tying with Corey and Jenna for the lowest scores of the night. Nonetheless, Andy’s smile lights up our screens, and I’m looking forward to seeing it again next episode.

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb

Hilaria is trained in ballroom dancing, so it makes sense that she did so well in her dance. However, she broke her hip 16 years ago, and said that DWTS is her opportunity to get back into her love of dance. I think Gleb is a great partner for Hilaria because they both seem to be all about authenticity, and they definitely brought the sass during their cha cha to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez. Getting a week one score of 14/20, Hilaria and Gleb seem here to stay for the next few weeks.

Robert Irwin and Witney

Witney and Robert took the phrase “save the best for last” very seriously. The pair danced a jive to “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf, which was the same week one style and song that Bindi Irwin, Robert’s sister, performed 10 years ago when she was on the show. After their performance, Derek Hough told Robert that his and Witney’s performance was “probably the best first dance” he had ever seen on the show. I was stunned when Derek said that, but I was overall so pleased with the pair’s performance that I didn’t take much from the comment. Robert and Witney scored a 15/20, which I think was well deserved, and I cannot wait to watch them surprise me with Robert’s talent again next episode.

The DWTS Season 34 premiere received over double the amount of votes as last season. This season is full of talent, and I’m looking forward to the episodes to come because I expect a lot of competition between the contestants.