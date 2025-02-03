The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

Whether you want it to be spring or summer, the reality is that we’re still in winter. If you love the crisp outdoor air, whipping wind, and aesthetic winter clothes, that’s great! If you’d rather stay inside and feel the warmth of a fire, you’ll probably want entertainment to go with it. The best way to start is with these mystery thrillers series.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Released in 2022, this MAX original is a spin-off of the original Pretty Little Liars we all know and love. Set in the town of Millwood, Imogen (Bailee Madison, Once Upon a Time), Noa (Maia Reficco, Do Revenge) Faran (Zaria, Two Distant Strangers), Mouse (Malia Pyles, Memoria), and Tabby (Chandler Kinney, Zombies 2) start being targeted by a masked figure that goes by ‘A’. One fateful detention brought these girls together, discovering that their mothers knew each other in the 90’s and might be connected to their present day tormentor.

The show has a much darker tone than the original, making the suspense of ‘A’ more terrifying and compelling. Of course, there’s romance, rivalry, girlhood, and easter eggs for the OG fans. While it was wrongfully canceled after two seasons (hit summer show each time hello?), the impact of the show remains. This version tackled power, the past, and tests in an exciting way that makes me believe are the reasons why it gained more traction than the previous spin-offs (Ravenswood, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists). You won’t be disappointed!

Cruel Summer

If you’re feeling for a 90’s twist, look no further than Freeform’s Cruel Summer. Originally released in 2021, the show made great numbers for Freeform. Starring Olivia Holt (Totally Killer), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), and Chiara Aurelia (Fear Street: Part Two), the show takes place over the course of three years: 1993, 1994, and 1995.

Kate Wallis (Holt) is a kind, pretty, and popular girl whose mother is involved in the town and her father is a former football player. Jeanette (Aurelia) is a shy girl who looks up to Kate Wallis. Their paths don’t cross much but suspicions rise when Kate suddenly goes missing. When she’s found, all hell breaks loose.

Where was Kate? How did she get there? Did someone know? Questions swirl around the small Texas town trying to find answers of the truth.

Cruel Summer is available on Hulu.

Only Murders in the Building

While technically not really a thriller, it’s definitely a mystery. For those that are looking for a more lighthearted viewing option, this one’s for you.

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building gained critical acclaim since its debut in 2021. The main cast is star studded with Martin Short (The Santa Clause 3), Steve Martin (Cheaper by the Dozen), and Selena Gomez (Monte Carlo). Having four successful seasons, the show tackles a new mystery each season. As per the title, there are murders happening at the Arconia where the trio resides.

With podcasts, killers, and figuring out modern slang, Only Murders will have you laughing one second and gasping in suspense the next.