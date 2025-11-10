Everything I Did in Preparation for Trunk-or-Treat

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love dressing up for Halloween, but it can be hard to find a reason as a college girl who doesn’t like to go out and party. So, this year, I decided to go home the weekend before Halloween and participate in my church’s trunk-ot-treat.

My sister and I decided to decorate our trunk to make it Wicked themed, and thought that it would be the perfect opportunity since Wicked: For Good comes to theaters in just a few weeks. Plus, who doesn’t love a good chance to dress up as Glinda and Elphaba?

Costumes

The week leading up to the event, we went searching for items to piece our costumes together.

For Elphaba, my sister went to Old Navy and got a green long sleeve shirt, and decided to wear it under a black dress that she already owned, also from Old Navy. Then, she ordered a hat from Amazon, with the search “Elphaba hat,” and paired the outfit with some black boots that she already owned.

For my Glinda costume, I had to order the majority of my costume. For my dress, I searched “pink long sleeve dress with puff sleeves” on Amazon. Then, also from Amazon, I ordered a crown with the search “Glinda bubble crown”. I wore Converse that I already owned, and finished the look by doing my hair like Glinda’s in the beginning of the movie.

The Trunk

To decorate the trunk, my sister and I used materials that we had at home, which helped with the expenses. I painted a banner that we taped to the car, including graphics like a flying monkey, Kiamo Ko castle, Glinda’s wand, bubbles, “Wicked” painted in the movie cover’s font, and a quote from the upcoming movie, Wicked: For Good.

To help fill space in the trunk, my sister made poppies out of tissue paper. Our mom also let us borrow her LED candles that we lit up to be pink and green. My sister also made the yellow brick road leading up to our trunk by taping electrical tape onto a yellow tablecloth. We decided to drape some silver doorframe tassels along the sides of the trunk, mostly just for fun. Lastly, we used a cauldron and pink basket to hold the candy, and brought folding chairs that we draped tablecloths over to sit on while we handed out the candy.

The Turnout

Overall, there were about 450 kids that attended my church’s trunk-or-treat. The event lasted from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and included dinner, games, crafts, and ended with the trunk-or-treating.

I had so much fun, and it was enjoyable to see all of the kids dressed up. So, if you are like me and aren’t the biggest fan of going out in your college town, look for a local trunk-or-treat event. You can dress up, decorate your car, and live the Halloween experience without all of the partying.

