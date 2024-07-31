EVERY OUTFIT I WORE IN LA THIS SUMMER

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Planning a summer trip to Los Angeles? Whether you’re a first-time visitor like me or a seasoned traveler, knowing exactly what to pack can make all the difference. LA, with its sun-soaked beaches, vibrant city life, and diverse neighborhoods, offers a unique mix of experiences that require a well-thought-out wardrobe. The best advice my LA-local bestie gave me? “Pack light, it’s going to be HOT.”

From strolling along the Santa Monica Pier to exploring the art galleries of Downtown LA, having the right outfit for each occasion will ensure you can enjoy every moment to the fullest. This guide is designed to help you curate a suitcase filled with essentials that balance style, comfort, and practicality.

For outfits, think breezy dresses for daytime adventures, trendy swimsuits for beach outings, and stylish yet comfortable footwear for exploring the city’s many attractions. I’ve also upgraded my social media toolkit with the new Mighty Grip Mount ($25) from Velvet Caviar, perfect for capturing content on the go, complemented by a stylish new phone case ($40). This seasonal guide will walk you through all the must-have items to pack, ensuring you’re ready for whatever LA throws your way, from rooftop bar nights to hiking trails with stunning city views.

BRUNCH WITH BESTIES

For a perfect brunch with your besties in LA, you’ll want an outfit that’s both stylish and comfortable, effortlessly blending sophistication with a relaxed vibe. I wore the Daisy Tuered Maxi Skirt by Dynamite ($70), a flowing piece that offers both comfort and elegance. Of course I paired it with the Maddie Top in Seafoam Green by All My Love ($117), a staple top of mine that adds a touch of casual chic to any ensemble. If you want a more elegant vibe, the Elliana Maxi Dress by Petal & Pup ($100) is another go-to choice. I slipped into the Franco Sarto Flexa Amaya Ballet Flat ($130) for a comfortable yet polished footwear option that was perfect for a chill day out. Completing the look is the chic Radley London Leather Lane purse ($288), a versatile accessory that adds a touch of luxury while keeping my essentials close at hand. With this ensemble, I was ready to enjoy a delightful brunch and make memories with my besties!

everyday outfit

For a stylish and comfortable everyday look perfect for exploring LA’s neighborhoods and sunny streets, I opted for the LSPACE Summer Feels Skirt ($125), a breezy and versatile piece that embodies effortless summer style. I love it for its adjustable drawstring waist — currently living for a low waist moment, don’t hate me! The skirt’s lightweight fabric and flattering fit make it ideal for those hot summer days when comfort is key. I pair it with the matching LSPACE Summer Feels Tube Top ($110) for a coordinated ensemble that’s both chic and laid-back. The tube top’s sleek design and perfect fit make it a summer staple, whether I’m heading to a beachside café or enjoying a day of shopping.

Another standout option constantly in my rotation was WUESTE the Label’s MAHA Tunic Mini Dress in Shade ($188) which provides an effortlessly stylish and comfortable choice for any outing. which provides an effortlessly stylish and comfortable choice for any outing. The dress features a relaxed fit with a flattering silhouette, perfect for transitioning from a casual day out to an evening event. Its soft, breathable fabric and versatile shade make it a go-to piece for LA. Lastly, I slid into the TOMS Shea Tan Leather Slide Sandal ($60) for comfortable and stylish footwear that complements the look while keeping me cool on warm LA days!

Sunset dinner

For the perfect combination of comfort and romanticism, I chose the Luminous Maxi Skirt Sangria Flora ($45) by White Fox Boutique. This skirt features a vibrant floral print, flowing beautifully as you move. To complement it, I paired it with the Coral Cove Wrap Top Sangria Floral ($45) for a breezy and coordinated look that’s perfect for warm LA evenings. Complete your outfit with the Chinese Laundry Camisha Casual Sandal ($60), offering laid-back charm and comfort for leisurely walks or casual dining. The versatile design means they can easily transition from day to night, making them a great addition to your LA wardrobe.

Night out

For a fun night out in LA, I slipped into the playful Maybe Later Mini Dress Licorice Blossom ($50) from White Fox Boutique, featuring a flirty silhouette and adorable tropical print. I paired it with the adorable INGILIZ Katerina Green Lizard Embossed Suede Leather Mules ($195) for a touch of elegance and comfort. These mules are not only stylish but incredibly versatile, making them perfect for a night of cocktails and dancing. The green lizard-embossed suede adds a unique texture and a pop of color, while the sleek, open-toe design keeps your look fresh and chic. This outfit was perfect for dancing the night away or enjoying a night of cocktails and laughter with friends in LA, ensuring I looked and felt cute all evening long.

Trekking LA’s Trails

For a day of adventure on LA’s scenic hiking trails, I geared up in a comfortable and functional ensemble. I started with the Crop Shop Boutique Freedom Sculpt Tank ($70), offering moisture-wicking and breathable fabric to keep you cool and comfortable on the trail. I paired it with the CSB Freedom Short’s ($70), designed for mobility and flexibility during active pursuits. Everything about this chic brand screams “LA” to me. Their mission is to offer unique pieces that not only complement your body but also celebrate your beauty. You can tell that the sexy yet functional design of these pieces are perfectly in sync with the city’s active lifestyle, making them an ideal choice for exploring LA’s stunning natural landscapes! Topping off my outfit is the Tillys 47 BRAND Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball Hat ($25), providing sun protection and a sporty flair.

Bonfire fun

Embrace the casual beach vibes of LA with this relaxed and stylish ensemble perfect for a night of bonfire fun. Slip into the Tillys EDIKTED Lea Boxer Shorts ($35), offering comfort and ease ideal for sandy shores. Pair them with the By Anthropologie Cherry Graphic Tee ($58), a playful and lightweight top that adds a fun touch to your look. Complete your outfit with the Dirty Laundry Upwind Western Boot ($100), blending casual flair with beach-ready comfort. With this laid-back ensemble, you’ll be ready to enjoy a memorable evening around the bonfire, soaking in the relaxed atmosphere of LA’s coastal charm.

Cute pj’s

After a day of exploring LA, slipping into something comfortable and adorable is the perfect way to unwind. I don’t know about you, but I feel best, and sleep best when I have a matching PJ set on. It’s been a long search for the perfect pajamas to invest in and keep forever, but I’ve finally found them. For an effortlessly chic and timeless look, I love the Mave Seville Long Sleeve Crop T-Shirt ($115) paired with the Antonela Seville Short ($68).

Made in LA with a touch of Parisian elegance, this top features a classic crew neckline and extra-long sleeves. Pair it with the shorts for a cozy night in, or style it with jeans for an evening out! The high-quality craftsmanship ensures this piece will remain a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. If you’re looking for something a little more flirty, The Gigi Ravello Boxer ($122) and Lulu Ravello Crop Tank ($147) is another adorable addition to your PJ collection. Made from breathable woven cotton, they offer both comfort and style with their trendy pinstripe design.

Bikini Bliss

In the sizzling LA heat, nothing embodies the essence of summer better than a stylish bikini. My go-to this season has been the Slate Swim Soho One Piece in Fog ($105), a sleek and sophisticated choice that effortlessly blends minimalism with a modern edge. For a classic, timeless look, the LSPACE Ribbed Lindsay Bikini Top in Black ($88) paired with the Ribbed Remi Bikini Bottom ($84) offers a flattering fit and comfortable style. It’s seriously the only black bikini you’ll ever need. For days when I crave a pop of color, the White Fox Cabo Bottoms in Coral Burst ($25) paired with the Golden Hour Bikini Top in Coral Burst have been my vibrant companions!