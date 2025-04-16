About to ‘Read Sunrise on the Reaping?’ Here’s Everything You Need to Know  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maybe you’ve only seen the movies. Maybe you haven’t. Maybe Hunger Games is your favorite young adult dystopian franchise, as it is mine, and you also have the entire franchise sitting neatly on your bookshelf. With Sunrise on the Reaping finally hitting shelves, here are some things you should know, or at least keep in mind, before opening up the latest Hunger Games novel that centers around Haymitch Abernathy, the winner of the 50th Hunger Games and 2nd Quarter Quell.

The movie got it wrong – the Mockingjay pin

If you’ve only ever watched The Hunger Games and didn’t partake in reading the books, that’s okay. We don’t judge here. But just know, you have been lied to. In the 2012 film, we see Katniss Everdeen first come across the iconic Mockingjay pin at the Hob, the black market at District 12. In the film, Greasy Sae is the one who brings the pin to Katniss’ possession. However, in the book, a character who does not appear in the films (can you believe that!) gives it to Katniss. This character, Madge Undersee, the Mayor’s daughter, is also the niece of Masilyee Donner, the original owner of the Mockingjay pin. We get to see a whole lot more of Masilyee Donner in Sunrise on the Reaping, as she is one of the female tributes reaped for the 50th Hunger Games. Get ready. She’s a mouthful. (In my opinion, a vibrant and feisty new addition to the franchise)

Rewatch (or reread) Catching Fire

Without giving too much away, just know that you will come across several familiar characters that have appeared in previous books and films. Most of the (objectively) best novel/film of the franchise, Catching Fire, so give that another visit before opening up Sunrise on the Reaping. And of course, if you haven’t already, read (or watch) The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. I promise it’s worth it. While you have to be stuck in the mind of the insufferable Coriolanus Snow, you do learn significant information about the early days of the Hunger Games, District 12, the Capitol, and the Covey.

Don’t think this new addition is an attempt at milking the franchise

Suzanne Collins, author of The Hunger Games, has made it clear that she only writes when she has something to say. The fact that we have been given two new installments of a beloved series within a handful of years suggests that the message will be potentially political. You should be worried. (Editor’s Note: It was. There was a quote from George Orwell, author of Animal Farm, 1984, and more, before the first page of the novel.)

The movie is in pre-production! Get excited!

For the first time in the history of the Hunger Games, this novel announcement came in tandem with a movie release date! How exciting! This means the script is almost finalized and the casting process will be underway shortly. November 20, 2026, will be a big day. Go ahead and mark it on your calendar, call off from work, just prepare for the heartbreak.

Maybe get a little familiar with Edgar Allen Poe

For reasons I cannot get into, as they are spoiler-y, just trust me when I say that if you didn’t dissect The Raven in your high school English class, you may want to before getting into this novel. It will prove to be helpful. At least know what the poem entails.

Something to know – this book is BRUTAL!

In my professional (because I am a professional) opinion, Sunrise on the Reaping is the most brutal and heartbreaking of the entire series. I have read them all, and none of them has made me shed tears. Not until this one. This one made me cry, not just once, but more times than I can count on my hands. Be warned. Maybe don’t read the last 40 pages in public. It’s gut-wrenching. But here I am, recommending it because I am also so in awe of it and Suzanne Collins’ mind.

We hope you enjoy the newest installment of such an important series. I had a blast reading it, and would love to know your thoughts on characters, plot points and twists, and anything else that crosses your mind.