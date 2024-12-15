The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that the weather is getting colder and the sun is setting sooner. It’s getting harder not to just lay in bed all day. With the stress of finals week right around the corner, it’s easy to feel down. To keep those winter blues away, I recommend having a spa day! Treat yourself to some self-care. Relax, rejuvenate, and stay positive during this busy time. Here are just a few of my favorite steps to make the perfect spa day.

1. Set the Scene

You can’t relax without music—it makes everything better. Right now, I’m obsessed with The Marías, but you can listen to whatever you’re feeling at the moment.

The most important part of setting the scene is to make it fun! Bring out some twinkling lights or bring out some incense. Create an atmosphere that gets you calm and at peace.

2. Everything Shower

When it comes to everything showers, it’s all about turning your bathroom into a personal spa. Imagine the perfect playlist, steamy water, and a lineup of your favorite products. These everything showers are my go-to for unwinding and feeling fabulous from head to toe. Trust me, taking that extra time makes all the difference!

I can’t recommend an everything shower without adding in my favorite products. I start with Curlsmith to exfoliate my scalp and leave my hair feeling super soft. Before shaving, I use Shea Moisture exfoliator to get my skin smooth. Then, I wash my face with La Roche-Posay face wash for that clear, glowing skin. I never skip moisturizing with Shea Moisture Body Cream at the end of my shower, it makes my skin feel like silk!

3. Skin Care

Starting my skincare routine with face masks is my absolute favorite. There are so many options out there that can benefit your skin in different ways. Personally, I love peel masks because they’re so much fun to pull off. My favorite brand to use is the Freeman brand because it isn’t rough on my face and it feels super refreshing to peel off, but definitely do your own research to find which ones best suit your skin.

My skincare routine isn’t the biggest, but I am loyal to my favorites. After a good face mask, I like to go in with Mandelic Acid Treatment on any of my dark spots and a Succinic Acid Treatment if I have any pimples. Afterward, I go in with The Ordinary toner (be very careful with this product if you have sensitive skin because it can be very strong)The last thing I do is go in with a moisturizer. I’m currently using Cetaphil. That’s it; I did say my routine is small.

4. Make a Snack

You can’t relax on an empty stomach so this step is the most important. Get food! It can be something healthy like apples and peanut butter or a salad. But let’s be real-I prefer eating sweets and fast food. I can never go wrong with Cookout or a good chicken sandwich from Chick fil a. I also like pairing it with my favorite candies like peanut m&ms and snickers. Eat whatever you want and don’t feel bad about it because today is about taking all the stress out of your mind.

4. Cuddle up in Bed and Find Some Entertainment

There are so many forms of entertainment to choose from nowadays. Find a good show, podcast, or movie to watch or if you’re more of a reader find a book that’s been collecting dust in your TBR list… yeah I know you’ve been putting a few off.

My personal favorite form of media is TV shows. My all-time favorite show is Fleabag. The main character, Fleabag, navigates her world and love life with her unfiltered humor. The Midnight Gospel is also good if you want a more podcast feel in a show. It’s an animated show where the main character dives into deep conversations with a new guest each episode.

And there you have it, the best way to relax at home. As the stress of finals approaches, it’s crucial to take some time for yourself. A spa day is the perfect way to relax and keep your spirits high. Self-care isn’t just a luxury, it’s a necessity. So light some candles and let yourself unwind. You deserve it!