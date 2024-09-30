5 HALLOWEEN COSTUMES WE CAN’T WAIT TO SEE IN 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

It seems as though every year, I wait until the last minute to put my Halloween costume together. It’s always a DIY idea from Pinterest: vampire, angel, black cat, etc. Not that those aren’t hot, they definitely are! But this year, I wanted to put in a little extra effort. This Halloween, I’m making a list of all of my favorite costumes — formed out of (probably) hours of scrolling on TikTok, asking all of my friends who they’re going as, and of course searching on Her Campus for the best, and most practical looks. Oh, and most affordable. After all, we’re on a budget here!

For those of you who have been non-stop searching online for an easy, but still cute, costume to wear this Halloween, you’ve come to the right place. As I’m not a fan of the costumes that leave you with questions, these are unique, easily recognizable costumes that’ll stand out on Halloween. And while I don’t claim that these costumes have never been done before, I definitely haven’t seen them enough. Whether you’re going for spooky, sexy, or funny, check out this list of five Halloween costume ideas!

1. ALICE CHAMBERS

I’m starting our list off with my own Halloween costume choice this year, Alice Chambers. Florence Pugh was absolutely iconic in Don’t Worry Darling, and I knew I wanted to go as her for my “spooky” costume this year. Plus, it’s so easy! All you need is a white dress, like White Fox’s No You Hang Up Mini Dress ($50) or Petal and Pup’s Clea Mini Tie Dress ($99), a half-up hairstyle, some fake blood, and you’re ready for Halloween.

2. DOROTHY

I think Dorothy was such an adorable costume last year, and I’m carrying it into Halloween 2024. It’s the kind of costume you can do solo or as a group! The best part is you can create your own twist on the look. I personally love Windsor’s Cheerful Cutie Strapless Gingham Skater Dress ($40) for its flirty ruffle details. Pair it with your favorite red shoes, like Windsor’s Adorably Sleek Bow Strap Kitten Heel Pumps ($33) for a modern Dorothy style!

3. CLASSIC WITCH

As basic as it seems, I almost never see a classic witch costume! You can of course modernize the look with a sexy black dress ($35). All that’s left is a witch hat ($7), black heels, a broom, and whatever accessories you feel are right.

4. MARIE ANTIONETTE

Another costume from 2023 I adored! Although it may take a little more effort, it’s definitely worth it. Fashion wise, you can play around! I took a look on amazon and found some great options, but this costume is completely thriftable as well. For clothes you need a corset ($30), ruffle skirt ($17), and tights. For accessories you need gloves ($7), a lace umbrella ($14), and a pearl necklace ($13)!

5. BIKER

I’m a big fan of costume attire that you can wear beyond Halloween as well. That’s why going as a Biker for Halloween is a perfect option! It’s easy and sexy. I love Curaee’s Gigi Dress ($168) from South Moon Under for its slim fit and gorgeous shilouette. Dress it up with your favorite boots and biker jacket, and there’s your look!