20 going out tops to add to your weekend wardrobe 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As a college student, I recognize how essential it is to have cute tops to wear out in my wardrobe. “Going out tops” are becoming commonly recognized by clothing brands, such as Urban Outfitters and Princess Polly, as they have added this category to their online websites. Elevating my closet with going out tops has become one of my new favorite hobbies, so here are some of my recent finds!

The neck-tie feature on this top is so cute and flattering! It elevates the look of the top and adds elegance. Cheetah has found its way back onto the scene of the fashion industry, catch it while you can!

I love the lace addition on this top, as well as the seamless racer back look. This top shapes and fits any individual’s body when worn. I personally love the elasticity of this top myself. Free People sells this top in multiple different color combinations.

This top is one of Princess Polly’s best-sellers. I love the off-the-shoulder look, making what would normally be a simple tee into a fashionable piece. Princess Polly offers this top in multiple colors; the black is my personal favorite!

This Dudley Vest Top in Sequin Knit Black from Motel Rocks is sexy and elegant. Motel Rocks features this top in many colors, textures, and patterns. The see-through sequin is perfect for hitting a night out in the town.

Polka dots are in this season, and I can’t get enough of them. Between the satin material, lace trim, and boy decal, this top is sure to get compliments. I love how simple yet stylish this tank top is. Perfect for Boone gamedays!

Featured in a variety of colors, this tube top is exactly what you need this summer. Effortlessly classic and perfect for dressing up or dressing down. Paired with a casual pair of jeans or a maxi skirt, it will be one of your go-tos this season.

Back again with the polka dot trend, this zip-up corset top is adorable and so flattering. I love the lace trim on the outside bust and the strapless design; it’s so classy. As a personal owner, this top perfectly hugs my body figure and accentuates the torso so well.

Halter tops are so effortlessly flattering, bringing attention and dimension to the neckline and bust area. Urban features this top in multiple colors. I personally love the dark blue color shown here, paired with silver jewelry; this top is ready to be seen.

As a fan of any lace top, I especially love the look of this ZARA lace camisole. The thin straps and matching lace detail is so flattering on the shoulders. Pair this top with a black lace bra underneath or wear bra-less for a sultry and classic look.



If you’re in search of the perfect long-sleeve going-out top for those cold Boone nights, it’s time to end your search. This seamless top features a smock fabrication with intricately detailed sleeves. Creating a perfectly fitted, stylish long sleeve that will keep you warm and stylish.

I absolutely love this top! The asymmetrical one-shoulder design is timeless and classic. As a personal owner of it, I find it very flattering and perfect for any “cocktail” theme event. The necktie accentuates the top perfectly and compliments the arms and neck perfectly.

This V-neck top is adorable and so chic. I love the double-patterned two-color way and soft ruched bust. The polka dot pattern is both trendy and adds a feminist touch to an elegant top. The back is just as cute as the front.

I love the look of wearing tops that look like lingerie as going-out clothes. When done properly, it can look so effortlessly fashionable and romantic. Definitely gives Carrie Bradshaw energy for sure. This adorable collection from Free People is available in multiple colors, and the tie-back is just as cute as the front.

This confessions top is where basic meets chic. I love the slightly off-the-shoulder design and the silver hardware detailing; it really elevates the top. Pick this as your next go-to, all-black going-out top.

This Fiona Camisole top from the Free People Intimate’s collection is one of my favorite’s. I have this top myself and find the lightweight cotton-blend of it to be breathable and stylish. Free People sells this top in multiple different colors, perfect to dress up or dress down.

So stylish and sleek! The off-the-shoulder design and twist detail elevate a regular tank top, making it something sexy and chic. Peppermayo features this top in several colors, catch this exclusive while you can!

This top features a self-tie halter strap, so that the bust adjusts to you! With multiple different colors to choose from, this top can be dressed up with a skirt or dressed down with a pair of jeans or shorts in the summer.

This satin tie-front tiger print top is so fun for a night out. I would pair this top with a black mini skirt and tall black boots for a night on the town. Paired with some fun chunky gold jewelry, this top is both stylish and sultry.

I love the look of lace/mesh see-through tops with a lace bralette underneath, bringing layering to the piece. This lace tee from Free People is so pretty and delicate. The look of wearing intimate pieces as going-out tops is definitely trendy.

I absolutely love the length and dimension of this tunic top. So cute for a game day in Boone or paired with a black mini skirt for a night out. The open front and neck-tie, open back design makes this top the perfect flowy staple for spring and summer.