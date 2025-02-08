Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Your Must-Have Dorm Room Essentials for College Life

Alexis Waterworth
Abby Lutz
Moving into a dorm is exciting, but let’s be honest—it also comes with its fair share of challenges. From tiny spaces to questionable dorm mattresses, having the right essentials can make all the difference. These must-haves will help you stay comfortable, organized, and ready to take on college life in style.

Mattress Topper

Dorm beds are basically bricks, so a comfy mattress topper is a must if you actually want to get a good night’s sleep.

Brita

Let’s be real—dorm water isn’t the best, and a Brita filter will save you from constantly buying plastic water bottles.

Rolling Hamper

Dragging your laundry across campus is a struggle, but a rolling hamper makes it so much easier (and way less painful on your arms)

Wall Mirror

A full-length mirror is a game-changer for outfit checks, makeup, and those last-minute “Do I look okay?” moments before class.

Command Strips

Since dorm walls are basically sacred (aka you can’t damage them), command strips are perfect for hanging decor, lights, and anything else that makes your room feel like home.

Storage Containers

Dorm rooms are tiny, so under-bed storage bins or stackable containers will help keep your space organized and clutter-free.

With these essentials, your dorm will be cozy, stylish, and ready for the best college memories!

