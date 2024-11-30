Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Tamara Bellis from Unsplash
Your Cold Weather Style Guide Based On Your College Major

Jordis Vivian
For most of us, if not all of us, choosing your college major feels like a life-or-death decision. But you know what’s even harder? Picking an outfit, especially there is cold weather. Okay maybe that’s a bit dramatic, but if you’re anything like me, choosing the perfect outfit for any occasion is likely to end in sitting on the floor, surrounded by piles of your favorite closet pieces yet still feeling like you have nothing to wear. Our wardrobes change with the seasons, and as sweater weather approaches, it’s time to pack up those jorts and whip out the sweats. Navigating fall fashion means mastering the art of layering: choosing pieces that keep you cozy and stylish, all while staying on top of what’s trending this season. But when you’re at a school famous for Bama Rush fashion and OOTD perfection, the pressure to serve for every look is real. Now, let’s be honest, fall in Alabama is basically summer with better marketing. But trust me, the second it’s below 70 degrees, I’m breaking out my UGGs like it’s a New England cold snap. If your morning routine involves panicking over what to wear, take a deep breath. I’ve got your outfit covered! Your major doesn’t define your life, but it definitely defines your fall aesthetic—sorry, I don’t make the rules. After very thorough research (and maybe some people-watching), I’ve curated the ultimate fall/winter looks for my business girlies, pre-med queens, and more. Granted, the range of specialties is endless, so if your major didn’t make the list, don’t sweat it! Pick whichever outfit inspo fits your vibe the best so you can take on this cold Alabama weather in style.

Nursing

Why it works: This vibe screams “I’ve got my life together (even if I have three exams this week).” It’s organized, sleek, and disciplined, just like you. You exude the kind of energy that makes people trust you instantly—you’re prepared, polished, and always on time. Whether it’s tackling a tough assignment or power-walking across campus, you handle it all with an effortless energy that says, “I have my life together, and I might just save yours.”

Education

Why it works: Your vibe is pure sunshine with a side of “always prepared.” You radiate warmth, friendliness, and the comforting energy of someone who always has a granola bar or tampon in their bag for emergencies. People gravitate toward you because you give off “mom of the friend group” energy—in the best way. You’re approachable, fun, and practical, with just enough sparkle to brighten everyone’s day (and your Starbucks order is definitely seasonal).

Communications

Why it works: You’re all about keeping it casual and relatable while somehow always looking camera ready. This vibe says,“I’m cozy, but I care.” You’re the friend everyone trusts for advice, group project ideas, and Instagram captions. You’re effortlessly cool, but you never try-hard, blending comfort with just the right amount of glam. Whether you’re presenting in class or brainstorming TikTok content, you’re always on-brand: approachable, trendy, and ready to multitask.

Pre-Law

Why it works: Your vibe is polished and professional, but with just enough softness to keep you from being totally intimidating (although, let’s be honest, you are a little intimidating). You carry yourself with confidence and minimalism, which shows to everyone that you mean business. People look at you and think, “That’s someone who knows exactly who they are.” Whether it’s nailing an argument or pulling off a perfect aesthetic, you’re in control.

Business

Why it works: You’re a boss in the making, and your outfit screams “future CEO.” You’re practical yet trendy, with just enough effort to show you mean business without overdoing it. Your vibe is approachable but ambitious—like the friend who will cheer you on and give you advice on how to negotiate a raise someday. Your energy says “I know where I’m going, and I look great on the way there.” Dunkin iced coffee in one hand and an iPad in the other. You make multitasking look easy, and everyone secretly wants to know your morning routine.

Art

Why it works: Your vibe is effortlessly cool, creative, and unapologetically authentic. You’re the person people come to for playlist recommendations, poster designs, or deep conversations about life. You bring an air of quiet confidence that makes everyone wonder what’s going on in your mind (probably a masterpiece, honestly). You’re not trying to stand out—you just naturally do, and it works for you in the best way possible. Basically, you’re a walking Pinterest board of cool.

Engineering

Why it works: Your vibe is all about understated elegance. You’re the kind of person who doesn’t need to say much because your work (and your aesthetic) speaks for itself. You exude a grounded, no-nonsense energy that makes people trust you to get things done, whether it’s solving a problem set or coordinating a group project. You keep things simple, but there’s an undeniable sophistication to everything you do. You’re ready to solve problems—and look cute doing it.

