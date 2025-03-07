When in Doubt, Throw it Out: Signs of a Spiked Drink

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter.

It’s not an urban legend or a rare occurrence. It can happen anywhere, at any time, and it’s happening more often than you might think. Studies show that 1 in 13 college students report having been drugged, and incidents of sexual assault continue to rise. At The University of Alabama, reports of rape increased from 27 in 2022 to 31 in 2023, and fondling cases nearly tripled in just one year. These numbers only represent a fraction of sexual assaults on college campuses, considering that an alarming 90% of college sexual assaults go unreported. But these numbers are not just statistics, they’re real people. Each number represents a student, a classmate, a friend. They’re someone’s child who, in a place they thought was safe, had their autonomy stripped away at the hands of a predator. According to the Office on Women’s Health, date rape drugs like rohypnol, GHB, and ketamine are used because they are not easily detected, and survivors often do not remember being drugged or assaulted until many hours later. With such little detectability, awareness is the only defense. These warning signs can help to identify a potentially tampered drink for the safety of yourself and others.

Changes in Color or Appearance

Many common drugs used for spiking drinks are odorless and tasteless, but they may cause a drink to appear cloudy, overly diluted, or strangely separated. If a drink that should be clear looks foggy or has excessive bubbles, this could be a sign of tampering. When to be alarmed: If you notice your drink has a sudden change in appearance, do not drink it.

Unusual Taste or Smell

While many date-rape drugs are undetectable, some may have a slight chemical, salty, or soapy taste. GHB, for example, can have a slightly bitter or metallic aftertaste. When to be alarmed: If your drink tastes different from what you expected or has a strange aftertaste, stop drinking immediately.

Excessive Sudden Drowsiness or Confusion

Drugs like Rohypnol and GHB can cause rapid sedation, dizziness, or confusion. If you suddenly feel disoriented, nauseous, or overwhelmingly tired after only a small amount of alcohol, this could be a red flag. When to be alarmed: If you or a friend suddenly feel “off” or more intoxicated than expected, seek help immediately.

Feeling Heavily Intoxicated Too Quickly

If you start feeling drunker than you should for the amount of alcohol consumed, this could indicate drink spiking. Many victims report blackouts or memory gaps even after only one or two drinks. When to be alarmed: If your memory starts fading or you can’t recall events, immediately find a trusted friend or staff member for help.

Difficulty Standing or Loss of Coordination

Drink spiking drugs can cause severe motor impairment, making it hard to stand, walk, or even hold a conversation. Victims may appear extremely intoxicated despite consuming little alcohol. When to be alarmed: If you or a friend suddenly can’t keep balance, leave the area and get help immediately.

Protecting Your Drink from Tampering

Preventing drink spiking starts with being proactive. Always keep your drink covered when possible, and never leave it unattended. There are products designed to help, such as NightCap, a drink spiking prevention product that doubles as a scrunchie and drink cover. Other alternatives include drink testing strips and cup lids that prevent unwanted substances from being added. Being aware of your surroundings and watching out for friends can also significantly reduce the risk. Learn more about drink safety tools at NightCap. When to be alarmed: If you see someone attempting to tamper with a drink, alert a bartender or security immediately.

Drink spiking is a calculated, predatory act that can happen anywhere, to anyone. Awareness is your best defense. Trust your instincts- if something feels off, it probably is. Keep an eye on your drink, look out for your friends, and don’t be afraid to speak up if you suspect something is wrong. And remember: When in doubt, throw it out.

If you or someone you know has been affected by drink spiking or sexual assault, please seek help through these resources: