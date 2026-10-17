The Spooky Season Reset: A Cozy Wellness Routine for College Students 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something about October that makes you want to slow down and reset. From the weather starting to cool down, to Halloween decorations appearing everywhere, suddenly a cozy night sounds better than going out. As all college students are busy balancing classes, studying, social plans, work, and trying to keep up with everything else, it is often easy to forget to take care of yourself. Instead of letting October become another stressful month, try giving yourself a little reset. A cozy wellness routine can help you feel more organized, relaxed, and ready to enjoy the spooky season.

Start with a cozy space

Your overall environment can have a huge effect on your mood, so the first step is to make your space feel comfortable. You do not need to completely rearrange your room or spend a lot of money. Small changes such as putting things away, making your bed, or simply cleaning something that you have been procrastinating to clean or put away can make a big difference.

Once your space is fully clean, add a few other things to make it cozy, such as lighting a candle or using a fall room spray. You could also add a fuzzy blanket, Halloween decorations, or a small bouquet of fall flowers. Make your space cozy so you will look forward to coming home after a long day of classes.

Create a simple nighttime routine

A spooky season reset does not have to involve an unrealistic five-step wellness routine. Instead, keeping it simple makes it much easier to stick with. Create a nighttime routine that gives you time to disconnect from the day.

Start by putting your phone away for a little while before going to sleep. Take a warm shower, put on comfortable pajamas, wash your face, and do your everyday skincare routine. Then, after all of that is done, make yourself a cozy drink to enjoy, such as a hot chocolate, tea, or warm apple cider. If you still have assignments to do, write them down to remind yourself to complete them the next day. You don’t want to bother yourself with assignments when you are trying to take time for yourself, relax and go to bed.

take care of your body

Wellness is not just about skincare, but it is also about taking care of your body. This is important for feeling your best, especially during a busy semester. Start first by making sure you are eating enough throughout the whole day; college schedules can make it extremely tempting to skip meals, but having simple meals and snacks available can make taking care of yourself a whole lot easier.

Movement can also be a part of your reset. You can do this in different ways, like going to the gym for an hour or going for a hot girl walk or run. You could also even stretch while watching your favorite Halloween movie.

Most importantly, give yourself time and permission to rest. Being productive does not mean you have to be busy all the time. Sometimes the healthiest things you can do is watch a comfort show, take a nap, and have a quiet night in.

make time for things you actually enjoy

A reset should not feel like another assignment. So make sure to leave room for activities that make October fun. Have a Halloween movie night with friends, bake something pumpkin-flavored, go to a fall event or pumpkin patch,or get dressed up just because you feel like it.

You can even create a weekly “cozy night” for yourself. Pick one evening where you do not schedule anything unnecessary. Put on your favorite pair of pajamas, order or make your favorite dinner, watch a movie, and stay off your schoolwork, either for a little while or until the next day. Having something to look forward to, whether that is in the middle or end of the week, can make a busy week feel much more manageable.

make your reset realistic

The biggest mistake you can make with a wellness routine is trying to change everything at once. You do not need to start waking up at 5 a.m., completely change your diet, exercise every day, journal for an hour, and have a perfectly organized room. That is not a reset-it’s called another form of stress.

Instead, choose two or three things that can actually fit in your everyday life. That could be cleaning your room every Sunday, taking a walk after class, or even having a phone-free nighttime routine. Could be the smallest thing. Making your bed every morning and giving yourself one cozy night each week. Small habits such as this can make a difference in feeling more put together.

Spooky season is more than just about Halloween costumes and pumpkin-flavored everything. It can also be the perfect season to slow down, check in with yourself, and reset before the semester gets even busier. A cozy wellness routine does not have to be overly complicated or expensive: Clean your space, take care of your body, create a relaxing nighttime routine, and make time for things that make you happy.

So, as October approaches, ask yourself: What is one small thing I can do this week to make myself feel a little more relaxed and refreshed? Grab your favorite blanket, put on your coziest pair of pajamas, and make this spooky season a little more about taking care of yourself.