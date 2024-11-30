Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Congratulations, we made it to dead week! If you are unfamiliar with the term dead week, you most likely don’t attend the University of Alabama, so to fill you in dead week is the last week of classes, aka the week before finals. This is the time where study tips and tricks are crucial. For all of the girls on Alabama’s campus this week, we know just how stressful finals season can be. The Alabama Her Campus executive team wanted to share all of our secret study tips to help you ace your finals. Whether you attend The University of Alabama or not, these tips are sure to help you have a successful dead week and finals week!

Build Relationships with Professors

Build relationships with professors, mentors and TA’s. They may able to offer extra advice or study tips, and may be more likely to round up a grade if they know you as a student.

Make time for reflection

See what topics and questions you are excelling in and what topics you are struggling.

Memory foods

Eat foods that help with memory! Blueberries, dark chocolate, and turmeric are proven to help boost retention rates and improve memory!

Study early

Start studying early, don’t wait until the last minute. The sooner you start the sooner you will know and be confident on acing your test!

find your study space

Find a study space and a study group during dead and finals week to hold you accountable! Libraries all over Alabama’s campus are open late to give you plenty of time to study. With four spacious libraries and over 300 class buildings, you are sure to find a quiet space for you and your friends to study!

put yourself on dnd

Turn your phone off or put it away in your bag, it is best to place yourself on do not disturb mode to avoid distractions while you are studying.

study breaks are key

Set aside time for breaks while studying, for example, try 30 minutes on then 5 minuets off. This will help to keep you from being burnt out.

Know your finals schedule

Look ahead at your finals schedule, prioritize your hardest classes, and which tests come first. This will help you plan when to start studying for those tough classes.

find quizlets to shorten your study time

Look for quizlets or review materials on concepts that you’re struggling with! They will be a lifesaver when you are confused on a topic, or need a completed study guide in a pinch!

handwriting works

If a definition, formula, or concept just won’t stick, handwrite it! This is proven to help you memorize easier than typing on your computer.

Keep study spaces and relaxing spaces separate

Avoid studying in your room, distractions are everywhere and it’s important to keep study spaces and relaxing spaces separate. Utilize dorm common rooms, your living room or kitchen table, or the open late coffee shops and libraries!

Break out your comfy clothes

Try out a comfy sweat set, or a stretchy workout set to wear while you hit the books. It is easier to focus on studying when you are comfortable in what you are wearing, and feeling good about how you look. If you are confident in yourself you will be confident with the material!

nightly self care

Don’t stay up until 3 a.m. studying, start earlier so you can end earlier. When you are finished, take some time each night to eat your favorite comfort food, watch the TV show you’ve been obsessed with, or my personal favorite, put on a face mask. Spending your nights relaxing will make you less stressed and more calm to take on finals week!

