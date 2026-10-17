Stage to Campus: How Pageants Can Help Girls Succeed in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking onto a pageant stage and walking onto a college campus can feel surprisingly similar. Both require you to introduce yourself, meet new people, try new things, and be comfortable being uncomfortable. I have been in pageants for five years, competed numerous times, and currently hold a pageant title. Now I’m a freshman at The University of Alabama, and I’ve realized pageants have given me skills that extend far beyond the stage. It has helped me navigate college with more confidence. While a pageant stage and a college campus may seem like two completely different worlds, they’re more similar than people think.

1. Confidence

Pageants taught me that being nervous is okay; what matters is not letting it stop you. At my first pageant, my hands shook so badly during my interview that the judges could see my nerves. Over time, I learned to manage those nerves through practice, putting myself in uncomfortable situations, and continuing to speak even when I was nervous. But I didn’t grow in confidence alone. The sisterhood I built through pageants and the people I met along the way constantly encouraged me, challenged me, and reminded me to believe in myself. Years later, I won Best Interview at my most recent pageant and placed Top 10 nationally for Employability Skills, proving just how far stepping outside my comfort zone and having the right people cheering me on has taken me

2. Communication

One of the biggest things pageants have taught me is how to talk to people—really talk to them. You have to think quickly, tell your story, answer unexpected questions, and make a genuine connection. These skills have made college so much easier, from joining organizations and interviewing to walking up to someone I’ve never met and simply saying hello.

3. Resilience

Not every pageant ends with the result you want, and learning to handle rejection has been one of the most valuable lessons pageants have taught me. I didn’t win my current title until my third time competing for it. Each time, I had a choice: let the disappointment discourage me or use it as motivation to keep growing. I chose to keep going, learning to see rejection not as a reflection of my worth, but as an opportunity to improve and come back stronger. That mindset has prepared me for college, where rejection is inevitable. I may not get every leadership position, opportunity, or outcome I hope for, but pageants taught me that one “no” does not determine my potential. Sometimes, rejection redirects you, pushes you to grow, or motivates you to try again.

4. Networking & People Skills

My favorite part of competing has always been the friendships and sisterhood that came with it. I’ve made some of my best friends through pageants while also building connections that have opened doors to future internships and career opportunities. I’ve even had people I met through pageants come back to sponsor events I’ve been involved in. Those experiences taught me that genuine connections can last far beyond the stage. In college, I’ve carried that same mindset with me by introducing myself to new people, getting involved, and building relationships with classmates, professors, and organizations. Pageants taught me that networking isn’t just about what someone can do for you; it’s about creating genuine relationships that can grow and support each other over time.

5. Finding Yourself

Throughout middle and high school, pageants became the place where I developed the person I am today. The questions I was asked made me look inward: What are my values? What do I believe? What do I want to do with my life? What kind of legacy do I want to leave? I’ve changed so much over the years while still staying authentically myself, and that is what makes the journey so special. When I first started competing, I defined success as winning and becoming wealthy. Today, I define success as leaving the world better than I found it, because true success is found in the journey, not just the destination.

Pageants didn’t just teach me how to walk across a stage; they taught me how to walk into a room with confidence, communicate with people, handle rejection, manage my time, and believe in my voice. These skills have allowed me to walk through campus with ease and given me an advantage with skills some students are just beginning to develop. For other pageant contestants, those same skills can make the transition to college less intimidating, whether it’s introducing yourself to a new roommate, speaking up in class, interviewing for an organization, or applying for a leadership position. Pageants teach you to put yourself out there, connect with people, and keep going even when things don’t go as planned—skills that can benefit students far beyond the competition stage. The stage may have been where I first learned to use my voice, but college is where I’m learning just how far that voice can take me.