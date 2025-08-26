Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
BTC 2025 Standard Hero?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
BTC 2025 Standard Hero?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Alabama | Life > Academics

Remix You College Group Chat with GroupMe’s New Feature

Alexis Waterworth Student Contributor, University of Alabama
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the President of the Her Campus chapter at the University of Alabama, I send hundreds of messages in our group chats, and honestly sometimes I even get annoyed with myself. I am in charge of letting the girls know when there are meetings, other events present on the campus that our chapter has been invited to and all the other extra random messages I share. 

I understand that over time, my messages can get repetitive, losing interest from our general body members. As I try to make my messages more engaging and add graphics or memes to make it more entertaining, something is still missing. 

I started some research on how team managers or leaders engage with the members of their organization. I stumbled upon Remix, which is a new feature that was added to the GroupMe app, allowing students to transform any image into something hilarious, goofy or totally unexpected. It is a great way for me to turn our boring meeting notes into something eye-catching. AD 4nXfjAJDRpOdbwEhYuXFiWgtdREZiAcCLfF4XYOdw9nHdlH 198FiLH OWVYbm5RnXQbKz0FmWf9eufbdTqfoyW6rctUfguFKR37Uo90w7URLF4Y9WSOJXy0ZOPY eU6JLaJt08sL?key=yqVrURvQXfMW8BzoTPnsKQ

After using Remix for about a week in our GroupMe chat, I have been finding it a lot easier to feel connected to the girls, and in return I am receiving more feedback from them. It would not be fair to tell you how efficient and helpful Remix is in our chats, and not show you an example. Memes have been very popular, so my approach to get members excited for our first meeting in Septemeber was to take a selfie of myself with a Poppi can and have a remix alter the image for me!  

At the bottom of the article, you can see the funny meme that Remix created for our upcoming meeting, where we will be handing out Poppi to all new and returning members. This feature is going to make a huge difference in the way students are able to communicate with one another. It is a great multiplier activity right in the groupchat.  I love the idea of being able to express my creativity and create a few laughs in the chat. I encourage all of you to try out the Remix feature the next time you use GroupMe. It is sure to get some reactions and make planning a little bit more fun. 

AD 4nXfjAJDRpOdbwEhYuXFiWgtdREZiAcCLfF4XYOdw9nHdlH 198FiLH OWVYbm5RnXQbKz0FmWf9eufbdTqfoyW6rctUfguFKR37Uo90w7URLF4Y9WSOJXy0ZOPY eU6JLaJt08sL?key=yqVrURvQXfMW8BzoTPnsKQ

I am a driven and dynamic junior at the University of Alabama, majoring in business with a double minor in international business and political science. Balancing academics with a passion for personal growth, I take school very seriously while also dedicating time to hobbies and pursuits that enrich their life. A dedicated reader and fitness enthusiast, they regularly participate in spin and barre classes, always prioritizing health and wellness. An avid traveler, I spent last semester studying abroad in the vibrant city of Barcelona, where I had the opportunity to explore 10 different countries. This experience not only broadened their global perspective but also deepened their interest in international business and politics. Outside of academics and travel, I am a successful content creator, having collaborated with well-known brands like Dove and Gorgie. This creative endeavor showcases their ability to blend business acumen with a keen eye for trends and aesthetics. With a well-rounded lifestyle that includes a strong social circle, a commitment to education, and a passion for exploration, I am poised to make a significant impact in my future career and beyond.