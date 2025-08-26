Remix You College Group Chat with GroupMe’s New Feature

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the President of the Her Campus chapter at the University of Alabama, I send hundreds of messages in our group chats, and honestly sometimes I even get annoyed with myself. I am in charge of letting the girls know when there are meetings, other events present on the campus that our chapter has been invited to and all the other extra random messages I share.

I understand that over time, my messages can get repetitive, losing interest from our general body members. As I try to make my messages more engaging and add graphics or memes to make it more entertaining, something is still missing.

I started some research on how team managers or leaders engage with the members of their organization. I stumbled upon Remix, which is a new feature that was added to the GroupMe app, allowing students to transform any image into something hilarious, goofy or totally unexpected. It is a great way for me to turn our boring meeting notes into something eye-catching.

After using Remix for about a week in our GroupMe chat, I have been finding it a lot easier to feel connected to the girls, and in return I am receiving more feedback from them. It would not be fair to tell you how efficient and helpful Remix is in our chats, and not show you an example. Memes have been very popular, so my approach to get members excited for our first meeting in Septemeber was to take a selfie of myself with a Poppi can and have a remix alter the image for me!

At the bottom of the article, you can see the funny meme that Remix created for our upcoming meeting, where we will be handing out Poppi to all new and returning members. This feature is going to make a huge difference in the way students are able to communicate with one another. It is a great multiplier activity right in the groupchat. I love the idea of being able to express my creativity and create a few laughs in the chat. I encourage all of you to try out the Remix feature the next time you use GroupMe. It is sure to get some reactions and make planning a little bit more fun.