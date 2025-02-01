Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
There’s something about the colder months that makes us crave cozy blankets, warm drinks, and the perfect playlist to match the vibe. If you’re looking to set the mood while you relax at home, take a walk outside, or wind down after a busy day, we’ve got you covered. Our Cozy Girl Playlist is packed with soft, feel-good tracks that bring all the laid-back, comfy vibes. So grab your favorite hoodie, get comfy, and let these tunes help you chill out.

I Love You, I’m Sorry

“I Love You, I’m Sorry” by Gracie Abrams beautifully captures the bittersweet emotions of love, regret, and vulnerability, making it impossible not to feel deeply connected to the raw honesty in every lyric.

Champagne Problems

“Champagne Problems” by Taylor Swift captures that bittersweet feeling of a love that could’ve been, with its mellow vibe and raw lyrics about lost opportunities and emotional struggles—it’s the kind of track that hits different every time you listen.

Northern Attitude

“Northern Attitude” by Noah Kahan and Hozier has a chill, soulful vibe that makes you want to relax and let the music flow, with lyrics that feel both thoughtful and free. It’s the perfect song when you just want to vibe and reflect.

Dawns

“Dawns” by Zach Bryan has that easy, heartfelt vibe that makes you want to just sit back and enjoy the moment, with lyrics that feel personal and real. It’s the kind of song that sticks with you, perfect for those quiet, reflective times.

