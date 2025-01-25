Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
emma lovewell siggis wellness 2025
emma lovewell siggis wellness 2025
Siggis Dairy
Wellness

Mental Health Tips From The HC Alabama Team

Gabriella Greek
Alexis Waterworth
Abby Lutz
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter.

I think we all can agree that we all need a mental health pick me up reminder for the start of spring semester. Well, don’t worry, the HC Alabama team has got you covered with a few mental health tips to get you jump started on the best semester yet!

woman doing yoga at sunset
Photo by kike vega from Unsplash
Never feel guilty for doing what you need to do

If you need to sleep, sleep. If you need to binge tv, binge tv.Your body and brain talk to you, listen. Never feel guilty for do what you need to do to feel better!

if it’s not pushing you forward, it’s holding you back

Sometimes we hold onto things that are damaging to our mental health, and it can be hard to let go. It’s important to remember YOU are in charge of your life, and you don’t have to live for people that don’t see your worth.

everyone has highs and lows

Understand that this really low point you are at isn’t permanent, give it some time for things to get better. You also can’t expect those highs to last forever though. Life comes in waves, knowing that will ease you through the good and bad times.

fuel your body

It is so important to consider what you are putting into your body. Whole foods and lots of water make a huge difference in your mental health. Meal prepping and cooking with friends is an easy way to avoid Uber Eats.

reach out for help if you need it

Second semester can be hard for anybody. Some are graduating and some are trying to navigate new beginnings. Don’t ever hesitate to reach out for help. A great resource is the Counseling Center here at UA.

Gabriella Greek is a part of the national writer’s program for Her Campus Media. You can find her covering the coolest new fashion trends you’ve been obsessed with trying and giving you the four-one-one on all the latest celebrity news. She is a senior at The University of Alabama studying Fashion Merchandising and Sales, and is currently serving as Editor-in-Chief of Her Campus at Alabama. She has also contributed to other notable publications like Girl's Life Magazine and Alice, Alabama's women's magazine. She had the opportunity to attend New York Fashion Week 2024, covering the Rise NYFW show, and taking on the runway while walking for Model Icon. She has a passion for competing in beauty pageants and was awarded the titles of Princess of America’s Miss Pennsylvania 2023, and Miss Coal Region Volunteer 2024. While on the Tuscaloosa campus she spends most of her time with her sorority, Gamma Phi Beta, and all of her sisters. She has a heart for volunteering and spends her time working to provide young women with the resources to foster confidence and positivity in their lives. In her free time you can find her driving around in her pink Jeep Wrangler, watching the Kardashians, joining in on a pilates class, or jamming out to Megan Thee Stallion. After college she plans to move to Los Angeles or New York City to start her career writing for a fashion magazine and then later pursuing her life long dream of designing her own fashion brand.
I am a driven and dynamic junior at the University of Alabama, majoring in business with a double minor in international business and political science. Balancing academics with a passion for personal growth, I take school very seriously while also dedicating time to hobbies and pursuits that enrich their life. A dedicated reader and fitness enthusiast, they regularly participate in spin and barre classes, always prioritizing health and wellness. An avid traveler, I spent last semester studying abroad in the vibrant city of Barcelona, where I had the opportunity to explore 10 different countries. This experience not only broadened their global perspective but also deepened their interest in international business and politics. Outside of academics and travel, I am a successful content creator, having collaborated with well-known brands like Dove and Gorgie. This creative endeavor showcases their ability to blend business acumen with a keen eye for trends and aesthetics. With a well-rounded lifestyle that includes a strong social circle, a commitment to education, and a passion for exploration, I am poised to make a significant impact in my future career and beyond.
Abby Lutz

Alabama '25

Hi! I’m Abby, a senior at the University of Alabama and I am the Event Coordinator for my chapter! I am a hospitality management major who loves planning events in my free time inbetween classes! I have worked at a Relais & Chateaux hotel as a front desk agent and that sparked my interest in events. I love Her Campus and I am so excited to be apart of this community!