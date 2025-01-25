Mental Health Tips From The HC Alabama Team

I think we all can agree that we all need a mental health pick me up reminder for the start of spring semester. Well, don’t worry, the HC Alabama team has got you covered with a few mental health tips to get you jump started on the best semester yet!
- Never feel guilty for doing what you need to do
If you need to sleep, sleep. If you need to binge tv, binge tv.Your body and brain talk to you, listen. Never feel guilty for do what you need to do to feel better!
- if it’s not pushing you forward, it’s holding you back
Sometimes we hold onto things that are damaging to our mental health, and it can be hard to let go. It’s important to remember YOU are in charge of your life, and you don’t have to live for people that don’t see your worth.
- everyone has highs and lows
Understand that this really low point you are at isn’t permanent, give it some time for things to get better. You also can’t expect those highs to last forever though. Life comes in waves, knowing that will ease you through the good and bad times.
- fuel your body
It is so important to consider what you are putting into your body. Whole foods and lots of water make a huge difference in your mental health. Meal prepping and cooking with friends is an easy way to avoid Uber Eats.
- reach out for help if you need it
Second semester can be hard for anybody. Some are graduating and some are trying to navigate new beginnings. Don’t ever hesitate to reach out for help. A great resource is the Counseling Center here at UA.