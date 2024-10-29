Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Sam Lion from Pexels / Canva
Looking For Your Dream Apartment? Our Ultimate Guide To The Market Will Help You Find It

Alexandra Haldas
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter.

House hunting is hard, we get it. Our ultimate guide will help lessen the stress on your next apartment search.

The process of selecting an apartment can take time and effort. Apartment hunting can be exciting and nerve-wracking. Creating a list of your wants and needs in an apartment and attempting to avoid any financial burden can be highly stressful, especially for a first-time buyer. Many credentials need to be considered to help your search succeed. The most crucial step is to prepare a list of questions, concerns, and requirements you have for a financial planner and real estate agent to help you find exactly what you want. The key to easing stress is creating a personalized guide for what you want in a new apartment. Figuring out what you want will help the process move significantly faster and lead you to your dream apartment!

Your First Steps

The first step to finding your dream apartment is knowing precisely what you want before you start your search. A well-defined list of what you’re looking for in an apartment will help you shrink your search and curate a list of options for you to view before actively touring. Requirements to include on your list are knowing your financial status, finding a building matching your price point, location, desired rent, desired transportation, and finding out if you need a roommate. I recommend purchasing a physical or digital checklist to keep track of everything. I got my hands on TashasStudiosCA’s Digital Apartment Hunting Checklist ($1.15) from Etsy, and it helped me keep track of everything I was looking for.

Manhattan bridge seen between buildings
Photo by Mario Cuadros from Pexels

Choose Your Desired Area

Next, narrow down your hunt by choosing your dream location. Narrow down to at least five cities that pique your interest and search for apartment complexes in those areas. Picking your perfect location is vital whether it is north or south or hot or cold. To better know which city you will call your new home, try visiting different areas to decide what location would be perfect for you.

View The Apartment In Person

Although photos and 3D tours can help you understand what the property will look like, there’s nothing like seeing it in person. Pictures can be deceiving, and viewing the property in person can help you inspect it closely and ask questions to help you decide if it’s a suitable space.  You will be able to make note of any issues you have before moving, such as a space being too small or a leaky faucet.

Hands counting dollar bills with woman using calculator in background
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Know Your Financial Limits

Search for apartments that perfectly match your financial balance; consider the cost of rent and extra expenses such as parking, average costs of groceries/restaurants/events around the area, application fees, utilities, and pet fees. Signing a lease that exceeds your financial limits will lead to significant problems in the future, so it’s best to stick to what you can afford! Create a price range for each fee you can afford so you don’t have to worry about overspending.

Communicate With Your Landlord

You will be dealing with your landlord the entire time you live in your new apartment, so it’s best to communicate and maybe even friend them up. Don’t be afraid to ask them questions to get the information you need before agreeing to sign a lease. Having a list of personalized questions that uniquely suit your lifestyle and circumstances is essential. Think of asking who I can contact if any issues arise. Are utilities included in the rent cost? Knowing these off the bat is critical to loving your new space.

woman using laptop in bed
Photo by Vlada Karpovich from Pexels

Stick To your standards

You must choose the apartment you love the most for the right reasons. The novelty and excitement of finding an apartment can wear off quickly, and even though we all get carried away with the anticipation of a new apartment, it’s best to be realistic. Always be honest with yourself and your needs. It can seem like you’ve found the perfect place at first glance, but you might be ignoring the must-haves on your list. Always make sure to read the fine print. Happy hunting!

Alexandra Haldas

Alabama '25

Hi! My name is Alexandra Haldas and I am from Germantown, Maryland! I’m currently a senior at the University of Alabama majoring in English and minoring in Creative Writing. I am also involved in Greek life here at UA and a proud member of Alpha Omicron Pi. I was introduced to writing at a very young age. My dad is an author himself and he taught me everything I know to this day. In the future, I dream of starting my own blog where I report on all aspects of life such as fashion, sports and traveling! I grew up participating in competitive cheer and dance for 17 years of my life. I learned about collaboration and teamwork and I absolutely love working with others. I knew when it was time to go to school, I wanted a school with a huge sense of community and tradition and I was able to find that here at UA. When I’m not behind the desk, You can find me shopping, taking a workout class, dancing, trying new restaurants, finding new shows to binge, meeting new friends and going to sporting events. I was born and raised a huge Philadelphia sports fan. Go Birds!