Looking For Your Dream Apartment? Our Ultimate Guide To The Market Will Help You Find It

House hunting is hard, we get it. Our ultimate guide will help lessen the stress on your next apartment search.

The process of selecting an apartment can take time and effort. Apartment hunting can be exciting and nerve-wracking. Creating a list of your wants and needs in an apartment and attempting to avoid any financial burden can be highly stressful, especially for a first-time buyer. Many credentials need to be considered to help your search succeed. The most crucial step is to prepare a list of questions, concerns, and requirements you have for a financial planner and real estate agent to help you find exactly what you want. The key to easing stress is creating a personalized guide for what you want in a new apartment. Figuring out what you want will help the process move significantly faster and lead you to your dream apartment!

Your First Steps

The first step to finding your dream apartment is knowing precisely what you want before you start your search. A well-defined list of what you’re looking for in an apartment will help you shrink your search and curate a list of options for you to view before actively touring. Requirements to include on your list are knowing your financial status, finding a building matching your price point, location, desired rent, desired transportation, and finding out if you need a roommate. I recommend purchasing a physical or digital checklist to keep track of everything. I got my hands on TashasStudiosCA’s Digital Apartment Hunting Checklist ($1.15) from Etsy, and it helped me keep track of everything I was looking for.

Choose Your Desired Area

Next, narrow down your hunt by choosing your dream location. Narrow down to at least five cities that pique your interest and search for apartment complexes in those areas. Picking your perfect location is vital whether it is north or south or hot or cold. To better know which city you will call your new home, try visiting different areas to decide what location would be perfect for you.

View The Apartment In Person

Although photos and 3D tours can help you understand what the property will look like, there’s nothing like seeing it in person. Pictures can be deceiving, and viewing the property in person can help you inspect it closely and ask questions to help you decide if it’s a suitable space. You will be able to make note of any issues you have before moving, such as a space being too small or a leaky faucet.

Know Your Financial Limits

Search for apartments that perfectly match your financial balance; consider the cost of rent and extra expenses such as parking, average costs of groceries/restaurants/events around the area, application fees, utilities, and pet fees. Signing a lease that exceeds your financial limits will lead to significant problems in the future, so it’s best to stick to what you can afford! Create a price range for each fee you can afford so you don’t have to worry about overspending.

Communicate With Your Landlord

You will be dealing with your landlord the entire time you live in your new apartment, so it’s best to communicate and maybe even friend them up. Don’t be afraid to ask them questions to get the information you need before agreeing to sign a lease. Having a list of personalized questions that uniquely suit your lifestyle and circumstances is essential. Think of asking who I can contact if any issues arise. Are utilities included in the rent cost? Knowing these off the bat is critical to loving your new space.

Stick To your standards

You must choose the apartment you love the most for the right reasons. The novelty and excitement of finding an apartment can wear off quickly, and even though we all get carried away with the anticipation of a new apartment, it’s best to be realistic. Always be honest with yourself and your needs. It can seem like you’ve found the perfect place at first glance, but you might be ignoring the must-haves on your list. Always make sure to read the fine print. Happy hunting!