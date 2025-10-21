Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Pictures of Leaves
How Microsoft Rewards Makes College Life Affordable

Look, I’m a 21-year-old college student, so you know I’m always on the hunt for the best deals, free events, and campus giveaways. I’m the girl who always uses the coffee shop punch cards and saves up those points for a free treat. Honestly, sometimes I just wish there was a way to save a few more bucks without having to pick up another shift.

Thankfully, I can lean on my favorite company! I just found out about Microsoft Rewards, an incredible platform that gives you points just for completing everyday tasks—things you’re already doing! Seriously, college life just got a lot more exciting and affordable.

As someone who’s worked closely with Microsoft, I can tell you their products are central to my day. I’m constantly on my laptop, whether it’s using Bing to quickly search for a term for my research paper or jumping online for some competitive gaming with my friends on my Xbox. Both of these simple actions mean points for students.

Whether I’m on my PC or phone, every search I make, every tab I open, means points are adding up. Even crushing it on Fortnite with my friends on my Xbox contributes! It’s totally passive. Before you know it, you’ve subconsciously collected enough points to cash in for serious rewards.

The redeemable options are fantastic—we’re talking gift cards, discounts on games and movies, or even cash. But honestly, my favorite part is that you can make direct donations to charities or non-profits that you genuinely care about. Organizations like St. Jude and the Dana Farber Cancer Research Center are incredibly near to my heart, and I love that I can put a percentage of my daily earnings toward making a real difference.

Sure, this won’t make you a millionaire, but every donation is appreciated, and a few extra dollars are always welcome in a college bank account! I think this type of rewards system—getting credit for mundane, everyday tasks—is an incredibly smart and customer-respecting marketing tactic. As word circulates, I truly believe this is going to be a massive win for the Microsoft brand.

So, go hop on your Xbox or Bing a few topics for your next research paper. Start earning those points and get rewarded for the day-to-day things you already do.

