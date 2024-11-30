Holiday Party Looks on a College Student Budget

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is here, and if you are involved with Greek life at your University, this time of year comes with plenty of Christmas parties and events, making you in need of some new holiday party looks. But let’s face it: as a college student, splurging on a new outfit for every occasion, especially one where you will only wear the outfit once, maybe twice in the year, isn’t exactly in the budget. But, with a little creativity and strategic shopping, you can create the best holiday party looks without emptying your wallet.

Shop Your Closet First

Before you head to the mall or start online shopping, take a deep dive into your wardrobe. That little black dress you wore last year can be transformed into this year’s holiday outfit with some new accessories like a red heels, layering with tights, or adding some fur details in a hat or coat.

Borrow From Friends

Your roommate’s or friend’s closet could be your secret weapon, especially for one time looks. Chances are they have an outfit they weren’t planning on rewearing from last year. Borrowing a piece here and there—like a pair of glittery heels or a satin dress—can save you money and add a new look to your wardrobe without having to actually purchase it. You can even swaps looks and share your old outfits too!

Thrift Stores Are a good go-to for holiday party looks

Local thrift shops and consignment stores are treasure troves for holiday fashion. If you are shopping in Tuscaloosa, check out America’s Thrift Stores or Platos Closet. People are a lot more likely to donate their holiday clothes, than their regular everyday outfits, your favorite thrift stores have probably been holding onto these holiday pieces since last year. The best part? You’ll pay a fraction of retail prices and might find one-of-a-kind pieces no one else has.

Try out clothing rental services

Clothing rental services were literally made just for this occasion where you don’t want to break the bank for an outfit you will only wear once or twice. If you have used one of these services before, you know just how easy and affordable they can be. If you haven’t, the girls at Alabama Her Campus have got you covered. Check out our guide on everything you need to know about clothing rental apps for you to shop holiday looks this season!

Shop the Sales

Holiday sales are the perfect opportunity to snag some budget-friendly pieces. Look for staples like metallic tops, velvet skirts, or jewel-toned dresses in clearance sections. Bonus tip: Shop off-season to score discounted holiday looks for next year.