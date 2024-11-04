Sustainable Fashion’s New Best Friend: Clothing Rental Services

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you haven’t already hopped on the trend, Nuuly and Rent the Runway are just two of the clothing rental services that have changed the game for high-end clothing. The services are simple: pay a subscription fee once a month, pick out pieces from their array of high-end brands, and get them delivered right to your door. When you’re done wearing them, put them back into the package they came in and drop them off at your nearest UPS, making this way easier than shopping, right? These services are seriously a busy college student’s dream. They’re also a great way to practice sustainable fashion and get nice, higher-priced pieces, without the price tag of purchasing them. Not to mention, as a girl who doesn’t have much time to go try on a million pieces in store, these services are the perfect “lazy girl” hack to getting new pieces every month! Next time you’re stuck with what to buy for an event coming up or even just want to spice up your wardrobe, give Nuuly or Rent the Runway a try!

My experience with nuuly

I rented my first Nuuly box this past May, right in time for graduation season for all of the grad parties and summer events I had to attend. Now in my first month of college, it has been the ideal way to rent clothing for date parties and formal events. The site offers clothing from over 150 brands, including all the trendiest stores like Free People, Urban Outfitters, and Anthropologie. Looking for a casual fit? No problem! They offer clothes for any occasion you are shopping for. I rented 6 travel-friendly pieces for my trip to Italy this past summer, including summery dresses from For Love and Lemons, tops from Anthropologie, and workout dresses from FP Movement, making these pieces the perfect addition to my trip.

As any college student knows, you will usually find yourself sharing clothes with your roommates for almost every outing. Most girls don’t want to rewear the same pieces for every occasion, so in a way, we’re already doing our own sort of clothing rentals. Like the rental services, these are great ways to recycle clothing while having fun new pieces to wear everywhere.

Sustainable is the new way to go

One of my favorite things about Nuuly is the option to purchase your pieces for a discounted price before you send them back. Oftentimes these pieces will be greater than 30% off. It is a great way of trying out new clothing styles and brands. Not to mention these services are huge components in supporting sustainable fashion efforts. They accomplish this in many ways- a large one being decreasing the demand for clothing. Overconsumption is a huge problem right now, and by purchasing and utilizing these services, you are reducing the demand for other clothing to be produced. Renting these pieces extends their lifespan, making this the best environmentally friendly option, because who doesn’t love something that saves you money AND the planet I myself am stuck in the unhealthy habit that we all struggle with, shopping for way more clothes than I actually need, Buying new clothes every season, wearing them once or twice, only to discard them to a landfill months later, is a pesky cycle to be in that really isn’t beneficial for anyone Renting pieces through these services is a great way to increase their lifespan while decreasing the amount of clothing in these landfills.

how nuuly works

Nuuly is simple: download their app and sign up using your email for the start of your rental service journey. Pay the monthly $98 subscription fee and browse through their wide array of clothing options for any occasion. You can add pieces to your closet and check periodically to see if they have restocked in your size. When you’re ready, add the 6 pieces you’ve had your eye on and they will be delivered within the next 5 days. When they arrive, try on your pieces and get ready to live in style for the next month!

How rent the runway works

While I haven’t gotten a chance to try Rent the Runway yet, they are a popular choice for more formal occasions like weddings, galas, etc. Rent the Runway offers a few different membership options to best fit your needs. For their “Limited Closet” option, you can choose five pieces from a limited selection of clothing options and pay $94 per month. They offer “Full Closet Access” for access to their more expensive options. Under this option, members can pay $119 per month for five pieces or $144 for two shipments of five pieces in one month. This option sounds perfect for when you need unique/elegant dresses and I will totally be trying this next month!

As the websites have endless options to pick from, sometimes a little help from TikTok is the perfect way to discover your next favorites! Check out what was offered on Nuuly’s and Rent The Runway’s October selection.