GroupMe Campus: Your All-Access Pass to College Life

When I first started at the University of Alabama, I knew no one. It was hard to find the right clubs, school events, and people to surround myself with. I know that I had to branch out and put myself out there if I was going to be successful at my University. Luckily, I attended a campus-wide event that allowed new sruents to learn about all the clubs and organizations that UA had to offer.

Once I joined Her Campus and The Professioanl Women in Commuincations and Business, I was instructed to download GroupMe. I had never used it in high school and was unaware how vital this app was going to be in my coming years at UA.

As I am now the President of Her Campus, GroupMe is one of my favoirite apps to organize group meetings, get in touch with the girls quickly, and pin important statements so no one forgets. I also love that chats can be private or public, have a few “admin” and have an AI component built into the app.

I was no longer missing out on freebies on the Quad or events happening at the Student Center. I could easily reach out to anyone I wanted to, and I was able to build so many new connections. There is a campus tab with curated events tied to your campus. Students can create invites, and people can RSVP, allowing group leaders or party planners to get an accurate number for their event.

When students are connected, a community is created. I love that I have been able to use GroupMe over the past three years, and as I head into my senior year, I plan on using it till the day I graduate. Students benefit with all the free features included in GroupMe. Students will no longer feel that they are missing out or become overwhelmed trying to stay in the loop.

Whether you are a college student or about to be, I recommend downloading GroupMe to discover what opporutunties await you at your campus. I have never felt excluded on my campus since I have had GroupMe. As more features are added to the app, I know GroupMe is going to become a regular app used by college students nationwide.