In recent years, celebrity beauty brands have taken the beauty industry by storm. From skin care to makeup, it seems like every A-lister is launching their own line, promising the next big thing in beauty. But with so many options flooding the market, it can be tough to figure out which ones are truly worth the hype. Let’s dive into some of the most popular celebrity beauty brands and find out whether they live up to the buzz.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Let’s start with the brand that really changed the game—Fenty Beauty. Launched in 2017 by Rihanna, Fenty Beauty revolutionized the beauty industry by offering an inclusive range of foundations with 40 shades (now expanded to 50). The brand’s focus on diversity and inclusivity made waves, and it’s been a favorite ever since.

Worth the Hype?

Absolutely. The Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation is a major favorite for its long-lasting formula and perfect finish. Fenty Beauty also offers a wide range of other must-have products, from the Killawatt Highlighter to the Gloss Bomb lip gloss. Definitely worth trying!

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Another standout in the celebrity beauty world is Rare Beauty, founded by Selena Gomez in 2020. The brand’s mission is to promote self-acceptance and challenge unrealistic beauty standards, and it’s quickly earned a loyal following. Rare Beauty’s products are designed to work for all skin tones, with an emphasis on natural, effortless beauty.

Worth the Hype?

Yes: Rare Beauty’s Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation provides great coverage with a lightweight feel, and the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a game-changer, giving you the perfect flush of color that lasts all day. The brand also focuses on accessibility, with a wide range of shades and easy-to-use formulas. If you’re looking for makeup that enhances your natural beauty, Rare Beauty is definitely worth a try.

Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner

When Kylie Cosmetics launched in 2015, it became an instant sensation. Thanks to her massive social media following, Kylie Jenner’s beauty line quickly grew into one of the most talked-about brands in the industry. Known for its iconic lip kits, Kylie Cosmetics has expanded to include a wide range of products, from eyeshadows to highlighters.

Worth the Hype?

While Kylie Cosmetics definitely offers some standout products, the brand has had mixed reviews. The Lip Kits remain a fan favorite, with long-lasting formulas and vibrant colors. Some of the newer products, like the foundation range, haven’t received as much praise, as well as her controversial skincare line. If you’re looking for quality lip products, Kylie Cosmetics is still worth the hype, but the rest of the line may require a bit more consideration.

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga

Haus Laboratories, founded by Lady Gaga in 2019, emphasizes self-expression through beauty. The brand focuses on bold, vibrant colors and high-performance formulas, with products like lip glosses, eye kits, and blushes designed to make a statement.

Worth the Hype?

House Laboratories is a solid brand, but it hasn’t quite reached the same level of success as other celebrity lines. That said, the products are still of high quality, and the brand’s commitment to empowering individuals through makeup is admirable. The Le Riot Lip Gloss and Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner are standout products worth checking out if you’re into bold makeup.

Victoria beckham beauty

Launched in 2019, Victoria Beckham Beauty is a luxury beauty brand focused on high-performance, clean ingredients. Known for its sleek, minimalist packaging, the brand offers makeup and skincare products that promise to elevate your beauty routine with a touch of sophistication.

Worth the Hype?

If you’re into luxury beauty, Victoria Beckham Beauty definitely delivers. The Smoky Eye Brick and Posh Lipstick are fan favorites, providing high-quality, long-lasting wear. The brand’s focus on clean ingredients also makes it appealing to those looking for a more eco-conscious approach to luxury beauty. If you’re willing to invest in high-end beauty, this brand is worth the hype.