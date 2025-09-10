Bogg x The University of Alabama

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The University of Alabama is known for its Greek life mansions and legendary tailgates, but over the past year, a new phenomenon has taken over campus: brand pop-ups. For those of us in Generation Z, these events are a staple of our social lives, but for others, they might be an entirely new concept. Major brands like Uber, Steve Madden, and Victoria’s Secret are traveling across the country to promote their products to one of the most influential demographics: college students.

Whether you’re looking for a free drink or some stickers, a pop-up at the University of Alabama is guaranteed to send you home with something cool. This past week, Bogg Bag hosted one of these events at a local coffee shop in Tuscaloosa called Monarch Espresso.

As a content creator, these events are my favorite part of the gig. I love interacting with brand teams, getting a behind-the-scenes look at their insights, and meeting other students—all while doing something I’m passionate about.

On Monday, I arrived 15 minutes early to the event to introduce myself and start filming content. To my surprise, a line of 50 people had already formed! Men, women, grandfathers, and sorority girls all wrapped around the cafe, waiting for their chance to get in.

Bogg was founded in 2008 and has been growing steadily ever since. The team I met had never done an event like this before, and it was great to be able to help them out and answer their questions.

The event was a huge success. The team gave out 300 Bogg Bags and hundreds of free lattes. The custom branded drinks were a delicious and special touch. I saw mothers and daughters getting matching bags, boyfriends waiting in line for their girlfriends in class, and even a grandfather holding a spot for his granddaughters.

The sense of community that these brand pop-ups create on our campus is wonderful. Bogg’s exclusive University of Alabama collection was so creative and fun, featuring three different sizes, all with the Alabama symbol.

I’m so grateful to the Bogg community for welcoming me at their event and giving me exclusive access to the pop-up. I look forward to working with other brands that travel to the university and helping create a great experience for both the company and the students.