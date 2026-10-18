7 Must-Haves for Game Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Football lovers and girls who love to dress up, the wait is over–college football is so back. Game days are more than just watching the game; they are a whole experience. From getting ready with your girls to cheering on your team in the stands, having the right things can make your experience even better. Whether you are a lifelong fan or just here for the atmosphere, these must-haves will make sure you are ready for kickoff.

1. clear bag

A clear bag is a must when going into a stadium. You need something that follows the stadium’s guidelines, but also fits all your personal items. A spacious clear bag gives you room for your phone, wallet, lip gloss, hairbrush, portable fan, and whatever else you may need without having to carry multiple bags.

2. mini hairbrush

After spending numerous hours outside, your hair won’t look exactly like it did when you left your room. A mini hairbrush is perfect for quick touch-ups throughout the day. Whether the wind messed it up or you just want to make sure it looks good for the Instagram post you will make later, a mini hairbrush will save the day.

3. comfortable shoes

Cute shoes are great, but comfortable shoes are even better. Game days normally mean walking–a lot of it. From walking around campus, tailgating, and getting to the stadium, your feet will take a beating. Find a pair of shoes that are cute enough to go with your outfit but also won’t kill your feet by the end of the night.

4. cute outfit

Of course you need a cute game day outfit! This is the perfect excuse to show school spirit while also getting to dress up. Whether you choose a school shirt, a dress, a skirt and shirt in school colors, or a matching set, your outfit is a huge part of the college game day experience. Make sure to add accessories too: chunky necklaces, gameday buttons, and fun earrings are always good options.

5. Gameday shaker

What’s a game day without noise? A game day shaker is a great way to make some noise and show school spirit. Bring it to the stadium, shake it during big plays, and get loud with everyone around you. It’s a small item that can add a lot of energy to the game.

6. portable fan

If you are going to a game in the South, you already know how hot it gets. A portable fan will quickly become your best friend. It is small enough to tuck away in your bag, but also gives you much-needed relief while you wait for kickoff.

7. portable charger

The last thing anyone wants is for their phone to die halfway through the game. Between taking pictures, recording TikToks, texting family or friends about plays, and checking social media, your battery can disappear quickly. A portable charger will keep your phone alive while capturing some of the best lifelong memories.

College game days are always long, but having these seven essentials will make them a lot easier. From staying cool and comfortable and keeping your phone charged and your hair looking cute, these essentials will help everything run smoother regardless of what the day brings. Now all that’s left to do is put on that cute outfit, grab your clear bag, and cheer on your school!